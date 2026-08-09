Punjab says nearly 2.7 million Afghans returned from Pakistan since deportation drive began

ISLAMABAD: Nearly 2.7 million Afghans have returned to their country since Pakistan launched a nationwide deportation drive against “illegal immigrants,” most of them Afghan nationals, in late 2023, the Punjab government said on Sunday, as authorities continue operations against undocumented foreign nationals.

Pakistan launched the campaign after a sharp rise in militant violence, including suicide bombings, in the country, citing security reasons to justify the policy that has strained relations with Kabul and drawn criticism from the United Nations and rights groups.

“So far, a total of 2,689,295 Afghan nationals have been repatriated from Pakistan,” the Punjab Home Department said in a statement, adding that 140,468 undocumented Afghans had been sent back from Punjab alone.

The department said all Afghan nationals without valid visas were considered to be staying illegally in Pakistan under the federal government’s policy.

It added that authorities were conducting checks in residential areas and markets across the province, with undocumented Afghans detained and taken to holding centers before being sent back to their country.

“There are currently 39 holding centers operational in Punjab, housing 188 Afghan nationals,” the statement said.

“Arrangements have been made at the holding centers for the temporary accommodation, registration and repatriation of undocumented Afghan nationals,” it continued.

Pakistan announced its Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan in October 2023, ordering undocumented foreigners to leave the country or face deportation.

The repatriation campaign has been criticized by the UN refugee agency, which has reported arrests and expulsions of registered Afghans and warned against the forced return of people who may face protection risks in Afghanistan.

The Punjab administration said its Foreign National Security Cell was coordinating and monitoring operations across the province and urged the public to report undocumented Afghan nationals, identity fraud or suspicious activity to police.

