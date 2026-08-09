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Spain checks 200 Italy arrivals in border controls after migration row

Spain checks 200 Italy arrivals in border controls after migration row
Italy has ‌suspended the European Union's ​border-free Schengen arrangements with ‌Spain since August 1 and said ‌it would maintain border controls until at least August 15. (AFP)
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Updated 09 August 2026 12:02
Reuters
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Spain checks 200 Italy arrivals in border controls after migration row

Spain checks 200 Italy arrivals in border controls after migration row
  • Italy has ‌suspended the European Union’s ​border-free Schengen arrangements with ‌Spain since August 1 and said ‌it would maintain border controls until at least August 15
Updated 09 August 2026 12:02
Reuters
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MADRID/MILAN: Spain checked ‌around 200 travelers arriving from Italy at the country’s six largest airports on the first day ​of border controls reintroduced following a dispute with Italy over irregular migration.
Spain’s Interior Ministry carried out checks on a total of 199 people on 12 flights from Italy to airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Bilbao, Alicante and Valencia, ‌it said ‌late on Saturday. Spain said ​on ‌Friday ⁠border ​controls for ⁠flights and ships from Italy would remain in force until September 7 after Rome applied its own measures, which it said were motivated by the mass migration rush by 72,000 people to Spain’s ⁠North African enclave of Ceuta on ‌July 30.
Italy has ‌suspended the European Union’s ​border-free Schengen arrangements with ‌Spain since August 1 and said ‌it would maintain border controls until at least August 15.
Rome said the measure would not affect Spanish or other EU citizens traveling to ‌Italy and would instead involve targeted checks on non-EU nationals arriving ⁠from ⁠Spain by air or sea.
“We hope to be able to lift the suspension soon, as soon as there is no longer any risk,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview published on Sunday.
The Schengen Area allows passport-free travel across 29 European countries, although member states ​can temporarily reintroduce border ​controls on security or public-order grounds.

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