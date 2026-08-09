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French police arrest four Spaniards over $300,000 watch theft

French police arrest four Spaniards over $300,000 watch theft
Police reportedly caught the thieves after a chase through the roads around the Gulf of Saint-Tropez. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 09 August 2026 23:23
AFP
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French police arrest four Spaniards over $300,000 watch theft

French police arrest four Spaniards over $300,000 watch theft
  • The watch, stolen Friday, was recovered and will be returned to its owner
  • The suspects allegedly fled by car before being arrested in nearby Cogolin following a police chase
Updated 09 August 2026 23:23
AFP
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NICE: French police have arrested four Spanish suspects after a luxury watch worth around $300,000 was snatched from a Brazilian tourist in the Riviera hotspot of Saint-Tropez, authorities said Sunday.
The watch, valued by its owner at $300,000, was stolen on Friday but was later recovered and will be returned to him, the gendarmerie in the Var region said.
The suspects allegedly fled by car after the theft and were later arrested in the nearby town of Cogolin.
According to regional daily Nice-Matin, police caught them after a chase through the winding roads around the Gulf of Saint-Tropez.
Saint-Tropez, a magnet for celebrities, millionaires and luxury tourism, sees organized gangs descend every summer to target expensive watches and jewelry.
Around 15 luxury watches have been reported stolen in the Saint-Tropez area since the start of the season, according to the gendarmerie.

Topics: France

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