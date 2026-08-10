You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan sets government Hajj 2027 packages at up to $4,695

Pakistan sets government Hajj 2027 packages at up to $4,695

A policeman looks as Muslims perform the farewell Tawaf ritual around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 8, 2025. (REUTERS/File)
A policeman looks as Muslims perform the farewell Tawaf ritual around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 8, 2025. (REUTERS/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/98w46

Updated 10 August 2026 13:59
Follow

Pakistan sets government Hajj 2027 packages at up to $4,695

Pakistan sets government Hajj 2027 packages at up to $4,695
  • Payments to begin Aug. 17, with half of package cost due in first installment
  • Around 400,000 pre-registered pilgrims eligible to apply for government scheme
Updated 10 August 2026 13:59
Iqra Hussain
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pilgrims will pay up to Rs1.3 million ($4,695) to perform Hajj under the government scheme in 2027, Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said on Monday, with payments to begin on Aug. 17 as authorities move the pilgrimage application process to a fully digital system.

The announcement comes after Pakistan started mandatory Hajj registration for aspiring pilgrims next year on June 22 before the federal cabinet approved the country’s first four-year Hajj policy last month, eliminating the need for prospective pilgrims to register every year.

Under the government scheme for 2027, Pakistan has allocated 107,526 slots, with around 400,000 pre-registered individuals eligible to proceed with their applications and secure their places on a first-come, first-served basis.

“According to the government Hajj scheme, in 2027, the 40-day long Hajj scheme package is set at Rs1,200,000 [$4,334],” the minister told a televised news conference in Islamabad. “The short Hajj scheme, the expenses for 20 to 25 days, is set at Rs1,300,000 [$4,695].”

“The first payment will start from Aug. 17,” he added. “The selected 50 percent of the package will have to be collected.”

The government has reserved 30,000 slots for the shorter Hajj package and will stop accepting payments for the respective schemes once their quotas are filled.

Pakistan has also digitized the Hajj 2027 process, allowing pilgrims to complete applications and make payments through the Pak Hajj app and online portal, as part of an effort to reduce queues, travel costs and waiting times.

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has been appointed the religious affairs ministry’s banking partner, with applicants able to make payments through the digital system or generate a digital form for payment at an HBL branch.

The minister said the private Hajj scheme had been allocated 71,684 slots, with pilgrims able to view and select packages from 25 authorized Hajj organizers through the government’s online portal or app.

He said payments under the private scheme would also be processed through the government’s digital system, urging prospective pilgrims to use official channels and avoid unauthorized payments.
 

Topics: Pakistan Hajj 2027

Latest updates

Saudi AI tool adoption more than doubles to 45.2%

Saudi AI tool adoption more than doubles to 45.2%

Flood death toll in India’s Assam reaches 100 as thousands lose their homes

Flood death toll in India’s Assam reaches 100 as thousands lose their homes

Hundreds of Syria Kurds head back to border town after years of displacement

Hundreds of Syria Kurds head back to border town after years of displacement

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ keeps record pace, ‘The Odyssey’ sets new high for Nolan

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ keeps record pace, ‘The Odyssey’ sets new high for Nolan

Maaden’s aluminum and gold units drive Q2 revenue growth, offset phosphate slump

Maaden’s aluminum and gold units drive Q2 revenue growth, offset phosphate slump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.