Pakistan sets government Hajj 2027 packages at up to $4,695

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani pilgrims will pay up to Rs1.3 million ($4,695) to perform Hajj under the government scheme in 2027, Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said on Monday, with payments to begin on Aug. 17 as authorities move the pilgrimage application process to a fully digital system.

The announcement comes after Pakistan started mandatory Hajj registration for aspiring pilgrims next year on June 22 before the federal cabinet approved the country’s first four-year Hajj policy last month, eliminating the need for prospective pilgrims to register every year.

Under the government scheme for 2027, Pakistan has allocated 107,526 slots, with around 400,000 pre-registered individuals eligible to proceed with their applications and secure their places on a first-come, first-served basis.

“According to the government Hajj scheme, in 2027, the 40-day long Hajj scheme package is set at Rs1,200,000 [$4,334],” the minister told a televised news conference in Islamabad. “The short Hajj scheme, the expenses for 20 to 25 days, is set at Rs1,300,000 [$4,695].”

“The first payment will start from Aug. 17,” he added. “The selected 50 percent of the package will have to be collected.”

The government has reserved 30,000 slots for the shorter Hajj package and will stop accepting payments for the respective schemes once their quotas are filled.

Pakistan has also digitized the Hajj 2027 process, allowing pilgrims to complete applications and make payments through the Pak Hajj app and online portal, as part of an effort to reduce queues, travel costs and waiting times.

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has been appointed the religious affairs ministry’s banking partner, with applicants able to make payments through the digital system or generate a digital form for payment at an HBL branch.

The minister said the private Hajj scheme had been allocated 71,684 slots, with pilgrims able to view and select packages from 25 authorized Hajj organizers through the government’s online portal or app.

He said payments under the private scheme would also be processed through the government’s digital system, urging prospective pilgrims to use official channels and avoid unauthorized payments.

