Ghostly Kisses set for Saudi Arabia debut this September

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s expanding live music scene is set to welcome Canadian dream-pop artist Ghostly Kisses, who will perform in the Kingdom for the first time this September.

The singer-songwriter will kick off her Middle East tour with two performances, taking to the stage in Jeddah on Sept. 3, followed by a Riyadh show on Sept. 4.

Known for her atmospheric sound, ethereal vocals and cinematic performances, Ghostly Kisses has developed an international following with her distinctive blend of dream-pop and electronic music.

Venues and further details for both Saudi concerts have yet to be announced, with more information expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Behind the name Ghostly Kisses is Canadian singer-songwriter Margaux Sauve, an artist celebrated for her ethereal vocals, emotional lyrics, and dreamy soundscapes that blend pop, indie, and electronic influences, and composer and pianist Louis-Etienne Santais. She launched the Ghostly Kisses project in the mid-2010s and quickly gained attention for her intimate performances and deeply personal songwriting.

The project began when Sauve, who had studied violin from the age of five, started secretly writing songs after receiving a keyboard while studying psychology at university. Encouraged by Men I Trust’s Dragos Chiriac, she began developing her music, eventually collaborating with Santais. The name Ghostly Kisses was inspired by William Faulkner’s poem “Une ballade des dames perdues,” a fitting reference for Sauve’s otherworldly vocal style.

Ghostly Kisses gained international recognition with popular tracks including “The City Holds My Heart,” “Empty Note,” and “Where Do Lovers Go.”

The duo released its debut full-length album, “Heaven, Wait,” in 2022, followed by “Darkroom” in 2024. The latter drew inspiration from anonymous stories and confessions shared by fans, transforming private experiences of love, heartbreak and connection into immersive soundscapes.

With their music described as both intimate and cinematic, Ghostly Kisses have developed an international following, touring across North America and Europe and performing at festivals including SXSW and the Montreal International Jazz Festival. Their songs have also appeared in television soundtracks, including Netflix’s “The Rain” and “Skam Italia.”



