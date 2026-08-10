Al-Shuaiba beaches emerge as kitesurfing hub for Makkah’s adventurous youth

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s extensive coastline and diverse marine environments provide a suitable setting for various water sports, including kitesurfing.

In recent years, events and competitions have been held alongside growing community interest in marine sports and outdoor activities.

Kitesurfing involves using a large kite or sail connected to the athlete by lines and a control system, while standing on a board designed to glide across the water.

The sport harnesses wind power to generate movement and speed, allowing athletes to perform maneuvers and jumps. It requires balance, concentration, and the ability to read wind direction and respond to changing marine conditions.

A number of young marine sports enthusiasts from Makkah head to Al-Shuaiba to practice kitesurfing, which has gained popularity among adventure enthusiasts for combining excitement, physical fitness, and skill in handling wind and water.

The pristine lagoon area of Al-Shuaiba in Makkah province is one of the Kingdom’s notable tourism sites. Known for its natural beauty and small, lush islands, it is located 90 km from Makkah and 75 km from Jeddah on the Red Sea coast.

The sport’s growing popularity reflects the diversity of young people’s interests, with some turning to activities that combine sport, recreation, and adventure.

Several other coastal destinations, including Jeddah, Thuwal, Yanbu, and Umluj, are also seeing increased kitesurfing activity.

Advances in kites, boards, and safety-system design have made the sport easier and safer, encouraging wider participation and the establishment of specialized training schools and centers led by certified instructors.