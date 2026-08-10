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Deputy interior minister receives Mauritian ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf (R) and Mohammed Riyad Parvez Hullemuth at the ministry in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf (R) and Mohammed Riyad Parvez Hullemuth at the ministry in Riyadh. (Supplied)
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Updated 10 August 2026 22:22
Arab News
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Deputy interior minister receives Mauritian ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf (R) and Mohammed Riyad Parvez Hullemuth at the ministry in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • They discussed bilateral relations and various matters of mutual interest
Updated 10 August 2026 22:22
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Interior Minister-designate Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf received Mauritian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammed Riyad Parvez Hullemuth at the ministry in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and various matters of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Madinah region, received Khalid bin Hamad Al-Hamad, secretary-general of the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, at his office at the regional governorate today, following his appointment to the position.

 

Topics: Prince Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayyaf Mohammed Riyad Parvez Hullemuth Mauritius Saudi Arabia

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