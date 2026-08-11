Is ‘high protein’ the new Saudi dietary staple?

RIYADH: Once constrained to the realm of bodybuilders and athletes, protein has now found its place in consumer products across almost every Saudi grocery store. From “high-protein” shakes to chips, cereal, and even donuts, this macronutrient has become a staple in the diets of Saudis seeking healthier, more active lifestyles.

Influenced by the rise of wellness culture and health-consciousness, largely pushed by social media, consumers are now acutely aware of protein’s perceived benefits.

Surging market demand

In response, many major Saudi companies, including Almarai, Nada, and Alhatab, have rolled out “high-protein” versions of their products. These include muscle milks, power milk coffees, and protein zaatar crackers containing around 30 to 40 grams of protein each.

Toni Govic, 31, who made a conscious effort to increase his protein intake in recent years, finds that the wider range of high-protein products has made it easier to hit his nutritional targets when busy.

“It feels like almost every food category now has a ‘high-protein’ version,” he said. “It’s definitely made protein more accessible and convenient.”

Ghalia Al-Khuraisi, 19, finds value in how the commercial trend is affecting people’s habits.

“It’s good to have healthier things be pushed every once in a while, since we usually consume so much unhealthy food from either restaurants or at home,” she explained.

Al-Khuraisi noticed an increase in awareness surrounding dietary choices, specifically whether the foods people consume actually contribute to a balanced diet.

“The proportion of protein to carbs to veggies is something people consider more, which is good,” she said.

Marketing scheme or health boost?

However, some consumers still approach this trend with skepticism, questioning the actual nutritional benefits of “high-protein” labeled products.

Susan Najdi, 46, who tailors her protein consumption to support fitness goals, believes the trend has been overhyped.

“I believe it is being used more as a marketing scheme, especially as more people start training and are incorporating the benefits of more protein into their diet,” she said.

Growing nutritional literacy means consumers rarely accept the “high-protein” label at face value, instead using it as a starting point followed by a closer look at broader nutritional factors.

Najdi added that ingredients and nutritional information are the primary factors influencing her purchasing decisions.

“Some products that are labeled ‘high-protein’ also contain added ingredients that are not beneficial for my goals,” she said.

Look at the whole picture

So the question then becomes: just how health-driven is the “high-protein” trend? Looking beyond the bright, bold printed number on the label, what nutritional realities does this commercial trend hold?

Nada Al-Dagher, a nutritionist at King Faisal Specialist Hospital, said protein plays an important role in maintaining muscle mass and strength, supporting immune function, repairing tissue, and promoting normal growth and development.

However, she said that protein is not a nutrient where more is always better.

“What matters is getting enough protein from good-quality sources, within an overall balanced diet,” she told Arab News.

Al-Dagher described the growing “high-protein” trend as partly justified but significantly over-marketed.

“The important point is that ‘high-protein’ on a package is a marketing description, not evidence that the average person needs that amount,” she noted.

Rather than focusing on protein content alone, Al-Dagher encouraged consumers to consider a product’s overall nutritional profile, including calories, added sugar, saturated fat, sodium, and fiber.

“We need to look at the whole nutritional profile. A ‘high-protein’ cookie can still be high in calories, saturated fat, sodium, or added sugar,” Al-Dagher said.

“Similarly, a high-protein shake can be useful, but it does not automatically provide the nutritional benefits of a meal containing vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fruits, and healthy fats,” she added.

More broadly, the nutritionist stressed that the high-protein trend illustrates both the power and the problem of modern nutrition communication.

“Consumers are becoming much more interested in nutrition, which is positive. But we are increasingly reducing nutrition to a single number: protein, calories, sugar, carbohydrates, or fat,” she said.

“Nutrition doesn’t work that way,” Al-Dagher added, explaining that health is determined by a much wider range of factors than a single nutrient highlighted on a package.

She noted that the World Health Organization states protein generally provides around 10 to 15 percent of total energy intake for healthy adults, although requirements can be higher in certain circumstances, including adolescence, pregnancy, and intensive athletic training.

“If I had to summarize the entire high-protein trend in one sentence for consumers, it would be: Don’t ask whether a product is high in protein; ask whether it is high in overall nutritional value,” she concluded.