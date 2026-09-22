JEDDAH: For international schools in Saudi Arabia, Saudi National Day is an opportunity to bring students from different cultural backgrounds together to learn about the country they call home. Through traditional music and dance, food, clothing, art, Arabic activities and cultural presentations, schools are giving students an opportunity to engage with Saudi history and heritage beyond the classroom.



At Jeddah Prep and Grammar School, the celebrations include a whole-school assembly focusing on the history and culture of Saudi Arabia, live music and student recitals of cultural music and dance. The campus also features Saudi flags and National Day decorations, while a traditional Arabic tent and photo booth set up for students.



Raza Ali, headmaster of JPGS, said the activities allow students from different backgrounds to engage with Saudi culture beyond the classroom.



“Rather than learning about local culture purely through textbooks, international students experience Saudi traditions firsthand through authentic cuisine, traditional dress, hospitality customs such as coffee and dates, and folk music,” he said, adding that the whole-school assembly also provides an educational context for the celebrations, exploring the Kingdom’s unification, heritage and modern identity.



Encouraging families to contribute traditional dishes creates an opportunity for peer-to-peer cultural exchange, making local heritage “tangible and relatable” to students of different nationalities, Ali said.

HIGH LIGHTS Schools mark National Day Students from dozens of nationalities are experiencing Saudi culture through traditional dress, food, music, dance, art and Arabic activities as schools mark National Day

A similar approach is reflected at the American International School of Jeddah, where students from 68 nationalities come together to celebrate the country they call home. As the school marks its 75th anniversary this year, the occasion also offers an opportunity to reflect on its longstanding connection to Jeddah and the importance of understanding the community in which its students live.



Robert Rinaldo, superintendent of AISJ, said: “We have students from many different nationalities, and that is one of the strengths of an international school. At the same time, they all have something very important in common: Saudi Arabia is the country they currently call home. The National Day celebration gives our Saudi students an opportunity to share their culture with their friends, and it gives our international students the chance to understand the country beyond what they see in their everyday lives.”



He added: “An international school should not feel disconnected from the place in which it operates. We can give students a global education while still making sure they understand and respect their host country.”



For many students at International Indian School Jeddah, the connection with Saudi Arabia is deeply personal. Having been born and raised in the Kingdom, they have grown up alongside its culture and traditions, making National Day a celebration of a place they know as home.



The school’s celebrations feature Arabic speeches highlighting Saudi heritage and achievements, along with a skit, group songs, cultural dances and a grand parade. Dr. Mohammad Imran, principal and HOI, said the occasion reflects the school’s appreciation for Saudi Arabia as its “gracious host and home.”



He added: “Understanding and embracing Saudi culture is essential, as it unites people, fosters a tranquil and peaceful way of life, and sustains an environment of acceptance, harmony and lawfulness.”



Students take part in the celebrations “actively and enthusiastically,” Imran said, with their families having strong ties to Saudi Arabia and a deep appreciation for its culture and traditions.



At Dar Al-Majd International School, the celebrations combine creative activities with a broader focus on understanding the society in which students live.



Salma Shaikh, academic director and CEO, said the occasion gives students from different backgrounds an opportunity to build a stronger connection with the country they call home.



“For many of our students, Saudi Arabia is their home even though their family backgrounds may be from different parts of the world,” Shaikh said.



She added that students take part with “genuine excitement and curiosity,” particularly when dressing for the occasion, creating Saudi-themed artwork and sharing what they have learned with their classmates. For Shaikh, however, the significance of the celebrations extends beyond the activities themselves.



For an international school, celebrating the culture of the host country is not an optional activity, it is part of educating responsible global citizens,” she said.