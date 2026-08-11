Second group of King Salman’s guests performs Umrah

MAKKAH: The second group of 250 pilgrims under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit has arrived in Makkah after spending several days in Madinah.

Upon arrival, the guests performed Umrah and expressed their appreciation to the Kingdom’s leadership for the care and services provided during their pilgrimage and visit to the Prophet’s Mosque.

Implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the Makkah program includes academic and cultural activities, as well as visits to key religious and historical sites, including the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa and the Revelation Exhibition in the Hira Cultural District.

King Salman is hosting 1,000 Umrah performers at his own expense this year, with the guests arriving in four groups.

The second group represents 23 countries across Europe and Asia: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, France, the UK, Spain, Germany, Moldova, Austria, Slovakia, Estonia, Poland, Switzerland, Iraq, Jordan and Syria.

During their stay in Madinah, the guests toured the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex, where they learned about its printing, translation and global distribution operations.

They also visited Mount Uhud, the Uhud Martyrs Cemetery and Quba Mosque, learning about the Battle of Uhud and performing prayers.

The guests expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their hospitality and praised the organization of the program.

They also commended the Ministry of Islamic Affairs for providing comprehensive services that enhanced their spiritual experience.