Sindh vows action against any police lapses found in Karachi entrepreneur’s suspected murder

ISLAMABAD: The chief minister of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province on Tuesday vowed to take action against any lapses committed by police or medico-legal authorities in the suspected murder of a Karachi entrepreneur, promising that a fair investigation into the case will be conducted.

Mir Raza Ali, a 25-year-old Institute of Business Administration graduate who ran a Karachi dessert business, disappeared on July 28 and was found dead the following day in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighborhood. Police initially explored whether Ali had died by suicide, as per Ali’s family, who disputed that account and pressed for further investigation after raising concerns about the original autopsy and handling of the crime scene.

The investigation came under scrutiny on Aug. 3 after Karachi Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed issued a memorandum identifying 14 deficiencies in the initial post-mortem examination. A second post-mortem examination found that Ali’s upper back bore a gunshot wound. Sindh government formed a new investigation team this week after the family’s lawyer Jibran Nasir accused police of distorting the facts.

“Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the Mir Raza case will be investigated fairly and that the family will be kept informed at every stage,” a statement issued by the CM’s office said.

“He said that once the case is resolved, it would be his responsibility to take action over any lapses by the police and medico-legal authorities.”

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar said on Sunday that the government had decided to seek a judicial probe into the case. Nasir had taken to social media platform X to criticize the Sindh government, saying that Ali’s family has not consented to any judicial commission, nor did it believe that one was required at this stage.

Shah clarified that a judicial commission was not being considered to investigate the case, reiterating that it was the responsibility of the police to do so. Rather, he said the commission was being considered by the government to identify shortcomings in the police investigation and the medico-legal process.

He said Lanjar and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui initially met Ali’s family, who had initially agreed to the formation of a judicial commission.

“But when the family later said they did not want a judicial commission, the government respected their wishes,” Shah said.

Ali’s case has triggered protests by Karachi residents, who demanded the provincial government resolve his suspected murder and hold the perpetrators responsible.

The suspected murder has also shed light on the deteriorating law and order situation of the city, where rampant street crimes and an overall poor infrastructure frequently make headlines.