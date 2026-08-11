Thousands turn out as Zambia president rallies for second term

LUSAKA: Tens of thousands of supporters of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema thronged the capital Lusaka Tuesday as he made a last-ditch effort to sway undecided voters two days before the election.

His main challenger at Thursday’s vote, newcomer Brian Mundubile, meanwhile alleged a pattern of abductions and arrests to silence and intimidate the opposition.

Hichilema, who came to power in 2021, is seeking a second five-year term in the copper-rich country of 22 million people that wants to position itself as a key player in the global green-energy transition.

At the campaign rally in a former opposition stronghold south of Lusaka, supporters of the 64-year-old president wore the red colors of his ruling United Party for National Development as they danced and waved flags.

“We are seeking job opportunities. We are on our knees, Mr.President,” read a banner held aloft by volunteer nurses looking for employment. A similar banner was brandished by a group of teachers.

The jobless rate of nearly 10 percent, according to the national statistics agency, is a key election issue along with soaring costs of living.

While Hichilema is credited with steering the mineral-rich country out of debt distress and back to growth projected at five percent for 2026, critics say the recovery has yet to reach ordinary households.

Popularly known as HH, he warned voters that backing the opposition would “bring back their old habits,” an apparent reference to charges of insecurity under the previous Patriot Front government.

“Do you want pangas and knives? Women in markets will not be safe. I am warning you, Zambia,” he said.

“We will return HH to office because of free education. Our children are now going to school,” 29-year-old mother Anna Chewa told AFP.

“Even during the old regime, life was still expensive,” the shopkeeper said.

- Newcomer -

A victory for the incumbent had appeared all but assured until Mundubile entered the race in May, winning the backing of small opposition groups.

At a press briefing ahead of the final day of campaigning on Wednesday, the 55-year-old former provincial minister claimed three opposition figures could not be traced, suggesting they may have been detained.

Journalists, musicians and bloggers had also been detained in a bid to silence pro-opposition voices, he charged. “This election must not be conducted under fear,” Mundubile said.

The lawyer by profession has had little time to build a national profile for his candidacy under the new NRPUP party.

After clashes allegedly sparked by unknown groups at some of his early rallies that led to police firing tear gas at his supporters, he moved much of his campaign online.

Twelve other candidates, including a former foreign minister, are also in contention but not expected to mount a serious challenge.