Saudi digital platforms increase maturity level in 2026 index

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s government digital platforms and services reached an “Advanced” maturity level in the Digital Experience Maturity Index in 2026, with the overall score rising to 87.06 percent compared to 86.71 in the previous year.

The annual assessment by the Digital Government Authority covered 59 digital platforms — up from 50 in 2025 — evaluated across four core pillars: beneficiary satisfaction, user experience, complaints handling, and technologies and tools.

Public engagement in the DGA’s Evaluate Your Digital Experience survey saw significant growth, with participation exceeding 805,500 respondents compared to 374,000 in 2025.

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the DGA, said the results reflected the continuous advancement of digital services in Saudi Arabia and the commitment of government agencies to refine their offerings based on beneficiary feedback.

He noted that these collective efforts contributed to delivering digital services that were more accessible, efficient, and reliable, thereby improving quality of life and enhancing overall public sector efficiency.

Al-Suwaiyan added that this progress has been driven by the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, advancing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and strengthening the Kingdom’s global leadership in digital government.

The index also evaluated digital inclusion, which achieved a “Competent” level with a score of 76.98 percent. The metric assessed the accessibility of government digital services for diverse societal groups, particularly elderly citizens and people with disabilities.

The Ministry of Interior’s Absher platform emerged as the highest-performing portal in this year’s evaluation with a score of 94.38 percent, closely followed by the Ministry of Finance’s Etimad platform at 94.36 percent.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ Senaei platform ranked third at 92.83 percent, followed by the municipal services’ portal Balady at 92.56, and the national app Tawakkalna at 92.50.

Rounding out the top 10 platforms were the domestic labor portal Musaned (92.20 percent), the labor market platform Qiwa (92.14), the transport portal Logisti (91.72), the agricultural service platform Nama (91.53), and the Ministry of Tourism portal (91.16).

Launched by the DGA in 2022, the Digital Experience Maturity Index benchmarks government platforms against global best practices, leveraging direct user feedback to drive continuous improvement.

The performance builds on Saudi Arabia’s international recognition over recent years, including ranking second globally in the World Bank’s 2025 GovTech Maturity Index, and securing first place regionally for the fourth consecutive time in the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia’s 2025 Government Electronic and Mobile Services Maturity Index.