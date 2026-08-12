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Roma sign Argentina’s Molina from Atletico Madrid

Roma sign Argentina’s Molina from Atletico Madrid
Argentina’s defender Nahuel Molina controls the ball during the 2026 World Cup tournament semifinal match against England at the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on Jul. 15, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 12 August 2026 19:36
AFP
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Roma sign Argentina’s Molina from Atletico Madrid

Roma sign Argentina’s Molina from Atletico Madrid
  • The 28-year-old cost Roma a reported $20m
  • The 65-times capped defender has also won two Copa Americas
Updated 12 August 2026 19:36
AFP
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ROME: AS Roma completed the signing of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup winning right-back Nahuel Molina from Spanish side Atletico Madrid, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old, who also featured in last month’s World Cup final when Argentina lost their crown to Spain, cost Roma a reported 17 million euros ($20 million).
The 65-times capped defender has also won two Copa Americas in 2021 and 2024 and made 249 appearances and scored 19 goals in all competitions in Europe while playing for Udinese and Atletico Madrid, Roma said.
Molina could make his debut when Roma, who are back in the Champions League after a seven year hiatus, play Fiorentina in their Serie A opener on August 24.

Topics: AS Roma Nahuel Molina Italian Serie A

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