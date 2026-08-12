Palace re-sign Villa’s Guessand on loan

LONDON: Crystal Palace have re-signed Aston Villa’s Evann Guessand on loan for the season with an option to buy, the London-based club announced Wednesday.

The Ivory Coast international made 14 appearances after moving to Palace in January until the end of last season, but in July the Eagles opted against making the move permanent.

Aston Villa can confirm that Evann Guessand has joined Crystal Palace on a season-long loan, with a conditional obligation to buy. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 12, 2026

The 25-year-old joined Villa from Ligue 1 side Nice for £30 million ($40 million) last summer but failed to win a regular place in Unai Emery’s side.

Guessand featured twice for his country at the World Cup as they reached the round of 32.

“I’m so happy to be here,” he said in a statement.

“I already have good memories here, but I think it’s only the beginning. I hope many more are coming.”