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Palace re-sign Villa’s Guessand on loan

Palace re-sign Villa’s Guessand on loan
Crystal Palace have re-signed Aston Villa’s Evann Guessand on loan for the season with an option to buy, the London-based club announced Wednesday. (X/@futball_9)
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Updated 12 August 2026 23:08
AFP
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Palace re-sign Villa’s Guessand on loan

Palace re-sign Villa’s Guessand on loan
  • The Ivory Coast international made 14 appearances after moving to Palace in January
  • The 25-year-old joined Villa from Ligue 1 side Nice
Updated 12 August 2026 23:08
AFP
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LONDON: Crystal Palace have re-signed Aston Villa’s Evann Guessand on loan for the season with an option to buy, the London-based club announced Wednesday.
The Ivory Coast international made 14 appearances after moving to Palace in January until the end of last season, but in July the Eagles opted against making the move permanent.

The 25-year-old joined Villa from Ligue 1 side Nice for £30 million ($40 million) last summer but failed to win a regular place in Unai Emery’s side.
Guessand featured twice for his country at the World Cup as they reached the round of 32.
“I’m so happy to be here,” he said in a statement.
“I already have good memories here, but I think it’s only the beginning. I hope many more are coming.”

Topics: Aston Villa Crystal Palace Evann Guessand

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