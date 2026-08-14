Recipes for Success: Chef Surath Perera on flavor, discipline and his signature steak

DUBAI: Surath Perera discovered his talent for cooking while working in restaurants during his time studying for a business degree in Singapore. He eventually left the corporate path behind to pursue a career in food.

“My earliest memory of food is cooking with my family. I remember being around the kitchen, watching the preparation, smelling all the spices and ingredients, and seeing how a simple meal could bring everyone together. I think that connection between food, family and memories is what first made me appreciate cooking,” Perera tells Arab News.

“I always enjoyed cooking, but what really attracted me to becoming a professional chef was the creativity and the challenge. I like taking good ingredients and turning them into something that gives people a memorable experience,” he added.







Perera leads menu development across the brand, introducing seasonal dishes while mentoring kitchen teams across multiple outlets. (Supplied)



After moving to Dubai, he joined 3Fils as a commis, steadily rising through the ranks and building his skills through a commitment to learning. He later became a key figure in the development of SLRP Ramen & Rolls Bar, helping shape the concept from its early stages and contributing to its rapid expansion.

Today, Perera leads menu development across the brand, introducing seasonal dishes while mentoring kitchen teams across multiple outlets.

When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?

Trying to do too much at once. I wanted everything to be perfect, so sometimes I focused too much on the final presentation rather than the fundamentals. Good preparation, organization and timing are just as important as the cooking itself.

What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?

Use good-quality ingredients, season gradually, taste your food while you cook, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Also, having a good sharp knife and keeping your workstation organized makes cooking much easier and more enjoyable.

What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish? And why?

Good quality salt. It sounds simple, but salt brings out the natural flavors of the ingredients and can make even the simplest dish taste much more balanced and complete.

When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?

I naturally notice things, but I try not to be overly critical. I look at the whole experience: the food, seasoning, presentation, service and atmosphere. One of the most common issues I notice is when a dish is overcomplicated. Sometimes chefs try to put too many elements on a plate, when actually a few well-executed ingredients would make a much stronger dish.







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What’s your favorite cuisine or dish to order?

I usually gravitate toward food that is simple, authentic and well executed. I particularly enjoy dishes where you can really taste the quality of the main ingredients. For me, it doesn’t have to be complicated; just cooked properly and well-seasoned.

What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?

Simple fried noodles — quick, versatile and you don’t need many ingredients. You can use whatever is available, fresh vegetables, seafood, chicken, beef or simple seasonings, and still create something delicious in around 20 minutes.

What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?

I always love to cook steak. But any dishes that let the main ingredient shine without overwhelming it with too many components are my favorite. I enjoy the process of building the flavors, controlling the cooking and then seeing the guest’s reaction. For me, the most satisfying dishes are often the ones that look simple but require a lot of skill and attention to get right.

What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?

The most challenging dishes are usually the ones with delicate proteins, where you really have to get the cooking just right. Something as simple as a perfectly cooked fish or steak requires attention to temperature, timing and resting. There’s very little room to hide mistakes, which is exactly why I enjoy the challenge.

As a leader, what are you like?

I’m disciplined, but I don’t believe in shouting for the sake of shouting. A professional kitchen needs structure, clear communication and high standards, especially during a busy service. I expect my team to be punctual, prepared and respectful, and I lead by example. If something goes wrong, I prefer to understand why, correct it and make sure we learn from it. I can be demanding when it comes to quality and consistency, but I also want my team to feel supported. I believe the best kitchens are built on discipline, teamwork and mutual respect.

Chef Surath’s ‘Steak and Fries My Way’







Chef Surath’s ‘Steak and Fries My Way.’ (Supplied)



There are some dishes that are more than just recipes; instead, they become part of your identity as a chef. Steak and Fries My Way is one of my signature dishes, a beautifully balanced dish built around a perfectly cooked steak, crispy fries, and a rich, creamy sauce that brings everything together.

The steak is the star, the fries give you that irresistible crunch, but the sauce is the heart of this dish. It has layers of caramelized shallot, garlic, vinegar, non-alcoholic red wine, soy sauce, oyster sauce, Bulldog sauce, butter, and cream. The result is rich, slightly sweet, savory, tangy, and incredibly addictive. Once you try this sauce, you may find yourself wanting to put it on everything!

House sauce

Ingredients

* Banana shallot – 300 g, chopped

* Butter – 100 g

* Garlic – 15 g, chopped

* Vinegar – 40 g

* Non-alcoholic red wine – 50 g

* Whipping cream – 300 g

* Bulldog sauce – 25 g

* Dark soy sauce – 10 g

* Water – 120 g

* Oyster sauce – 10 g

* Soy sauce – 30 g

* Sugar – 15 g

* Sweet soy sauce – 30 g

* Lemon juice – 15 g

Method

1. Place the butter in a saucepan and add the chopped shallots. Cook slowly over low heat, allowing the shallots to caramelize lightly. Take your time — this step builds the foundation of the sauce.

2. Add the chopped garlic and continue cooking gently until the garlic becomes aromatic. Be careful not to burn it.

3. Add all the remaining ingredients except the whipping cream.

4. Simmer gently over low heat for approximately 15–20 minutes, allowing the flavors to develop and the liquid to reduce.

5. Once the mixture has reduced and thickened slightly, add the whipping cream.

6. Continue cooking gently until the sauce reaches a rich, creamy consistency.

7. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve to create a smooth finish.

Your signature sauce is now ready.

Crispy fries

For the fries, you can use any good-quality potato. I personally prefer a good local potato with the right balance of starch and moisture.

Method

1. Peel the potatoes if desired and cut them into fries using a French-fry cutter.

2. Wash the cut potatoes thoroughly in ice-cold water to remove excess starch.

3. Drain and dry the potatoes well.

4. Fry them at approximately 120°C for 4 minutes for the first cooking stage.

5. Remove and cool the fries completely, then freeze them.

6. When you are ready to serve, fry the frozen fries again until they are golden and crispy.

7. Season immediately with salt.

The result should be crispy on the outside and fluffy inside.

The steak

For the steak, you can use the cut you enjoy most. For this dish, I prefer an Australian Wagyu striploin because the marbling and flavor work beautifully with the richness of the sauce.

Season the steak generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Cook the steak according to your preferred doneness, making sure to develop a beautiful, well-browned crust on the outside.

Allow the steak to rest before slicing.

How to assemble the dish

Timing is important when serving this dish, so while the steak is resting, gently reheat the sauce and fry your fries until perfectly crispy.

1. Place the crispy fries on the serving plate.

2. Slice the rested steak into even pieces.

3. Arrange the steak beautifully over the fries.

4. Spoon approximately 50–60 g of the signature sauce over the steak and fries or add it according to your preference.

5. Serve immediately while everything is hot.