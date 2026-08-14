Film Commission announces rules, selection process for the Kingdom’s 2027 Best International Feature Film Oscar submission

The Film Commission has announced the official rules, eligibility criteria, and selection process for the Kingdom’s official submission to the 99th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

The rules comply with the regulations established by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, covering film eligibility requirements, submission criteria and procedures, and the process for selecting the film that will officially represent the Kingdom, SPA reported.

The announcement provides a clear regulatory framework to ensure that eligibility criteria and selection procedures are applied in accordance with best practices.

An independent selection committee comprising film industry specialists and experts has been formed to review and evaluate eligible submissions and vote on the film that will officially represent the Kingdom, in line with academy guidelines.

The rules set out several eligibility requirements. Most notably, a film must be a feature-length production with a running time of more than 40 minutes, and more than 50% of its dialogue track must be in a language or languages other than English and accurate English subtitles.

It must also meet the qualifying commercial theatrical-release requirements in Saudi Arabia during the specified period, including a paid commercial theatrical run of at least seven consecutive days.

Furthermore, the film must not have been made available for streaming or distribution before its qualifying theatrical release and must satisfy all other applicable eligibility requirements.

The commission invites filmmakers wishing to be considered for selection as the Kingdom’s official submission to review the rules and eligibility criteria and ensure that all requirements are met before submission.

This article was first published on Asharq Al-Awsat.