Egypt discusses defence cooperation with Pakistan after talks with Saudi Arabia, Turkiye

CAIRO: Egypt and Pakistan discussed regional security arrangements and expanding defence cooperation on Friday, as Cairo steps up consultations with key regional powers amid efforts to de-escalate tensions and reshape security coordination in the region.

On a phone call, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar explored ways to strengthen security and defence cooperation between their countries and agreed to maintain close consultations, particularly through a four-party regional mechanism with Saudi Arabia and Turkiye aimed at supporting regional security and stability.

The two also discussed regional developments, efforts to reduce tensions and restore calm, according to Egypt’s State Information Service.

The talks came after Abdelatty met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the Egyptian city of El-Alamein for discussions focused on the latest regional developments.

The consultations took place as Egypt considers its position on the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan.

During a press conference in El-Alamein, Fidan urged Cairo to join the pact, while Abdelatty said Egypt would need to carefully examine the legal and constitutional implications before making a decision.

The Egyptian and Pakistani ministers did not publicly link their discussions on defence cooperation or regional security arrangements to the Makkah agreement.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan also coordinate through a four-party regional mechanism that brings their officials together for regular consultations on regional security and political developments.

Abdelatty and Dar agreed to continue close coordination in the coming period, including through the four-party regional mechanism.

They also reviewed bilateral relations and opportunities to expand political, economic, trade and investment cooperation, according to the State Information Service.