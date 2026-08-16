GCC Secretary-General Condemns Iranian Attacks on UAE Tankers and Commercial Ships

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi strongly condemned the repeated Iranian attacks on ADNOC tankers belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as well as commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

He underscored that such deliberate and brutal attacks constitute an unacceptable escalation and a grave violation of the security and safety of maritime navigation.

The GCC Secretary-General stressed the urgent need for Iran to immediately cease all hostile actions that threaten regional and international security and stability. He also called on the international community to exert pressure on Iran to end these hostilities and uphold the safety and freedom of maritime navigation.

He concluded his statement by reiterating the GCC's full and unwavering solidarity with the UAE, standing by its side and supporting all measures it takes to protect its security, territorial sovereignty, and interests.