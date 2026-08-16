Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 10,919

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 96.08 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 10,919.68.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.4 billion ($907 million), as 186 stocks advanced and 74 retreated.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 152.91 points, or 0.70 percent, to close at 21,668.82. A total of 30 stocks advanced, while 33 retreated.

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 14.42 points, or 0.99 percent, to close at 1,468.99.

Top gainers, losers

The best-performing stock of the day was Naseej International Trading Co., whose share price surged 9.97 percent to SR25.36.

Other top performers included Raydan Food Co., whose share price rose 9.97 percent to SR16, and Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing Co., whose share price surged 7.29 percent to SR19.42.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 6.25 percent to SR9.60.

Al Kathiri Holding Co. also saw its stock price fall 3.70 percent to SR1.30.

Tamkeen Human Resource Co. fell 3.24 percent to SR46.58.

Top announcements

Qassim Cement Co. announced the signing of a financing agreement worth SR400 million with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund. According to a Tadawul statement, the financing will help fund the construction of a fourth production line at the firm’s plant, with a production capacity of 10,000 tonnes per day, which will replace certain existing production lines.

The company also plans to leverage financing from the SIDF, alongside Shariah-compliant credit facilities from commercial banks, to meet its funding needs while reducing financing costs. The financing duration is nine years, including a two-year grace period, with repayment over seven years.

Qassim Cement Co. ended the session at SR4.00, up 0.23 percent.

Twareat Medical Care Co. announced its interim financial results for the first six months of 2026. A bourse filing revealed that the firm recorded a net profit of SR13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, up 139 percent from the same period a year earlier.

The rise in net profit was driven by the execution of a project for NUPCO, the commencement of new medical service contracts and lower general and administrative expenses due to professional fees incurred in the comparable period last year. This was partially offset by higher expected credit losses and increased finance costs compared with the same period last year.