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10-man Lens stun Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to claim their first French Super Cup

10-man Lens stun Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to claim their first French Super Cup
Lens' players celebrate with the championship trophy after winning the French Super Cup (Trophee des Champions) football match between RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, northern France on August 16, 2026. (AFP)
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Updated 17 August 2026 02:39
AP
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10-man Lens stun Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to claim their first French Super Cup

10-man Lens stun Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to claim their first French Super Cup
  • Florian Thauvin found the net in the 32nd minute and Lens held on for the victory
  • PSG had defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday
Updated 17 August 2026 02:39
AP
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LENS, France: Florian Thauvin scored as 10-man Lens stunned Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win the French Super Cup for the first time on Sunday.
Thauvin found the net in the 32nd minute and Lens held on for the victory despite playing a man down from the 39th after Kyllian Antonio was sent off for a hard foul.
Lens, the French Cup winner, was runner-up to PSG in the French league last season, ending six points behind its rival.
PSG, trying to win their fifth consecutive French Super Cup, saw Nuno Mendes ejected in the 87th.




Lens’ French defender #14 Matthieu Udol (C-L) heads the ball during the French Super Cup (Trophee des Champions) football match between RC Lens and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, northern France on August 16, 2026. (AFP)

PSG had defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.
Lens won the French Super Cup under new coach Dino Toppmöller, who was hired in June following Pierre Sage’s departure to Crystal Palace.
New France coach Zinedine Zidane was at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens for the final.

 

Topics: French Super Cup football

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