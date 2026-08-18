Born in Dhahran, raised in Groningen: Kelder’s Saudi homecoming raises new questions

RIYADH: When Robin Kelder was born in Dhahran on March 25, 2005, the Saudi Pro League was still a growing entity that had not yet professionalized.

He would not stay long enough to see it evolve. Moving to the Netherlands as a young child, he grew up far from the country of his birth, coming through the youth ranks at ACV Assen before joining FC Groningen’s academy — where the likes of Ronald Koeman, Virgil van Dijk and Arjen Robben were shaped.

Two decades on, Kelder is back in Saudi Arabia having signed for Eastern Province side Al-Fateh, the club that pulled off an unprecedented, Leicester City-style title win in 2013.

Al-Fateh are one of the Kingdom’s most community-focused clubs, with a track record of nurturing young players — a fitting landing spot for one with his whole career still ahead of him.

“My first impression of Al-Fateh is that it’s a big family club,” Kelder told Arab News. “It feels like the whole city is supporting the team, and that’s something I really like.

“My old club in the Netherlands — Groningen — is a club of the city, just like Al-Fateh. Since I arrived, many people have welcomed me warmly — approaching me at the mall — and those moments have already made me feel at home.”

His move to Saudi Arabia was preceded by the arrival of another Dutch player, one that piqued Kelder’s interest while he was plying his trade in Europe.

“From the outside, you see that the SPL is growing — players like Ronaldo and Benzema, and now Summerville from the Netherlands,” he said. “It’s a big thing to see them coming to the league as the quality continues to grow.”

But the biggest talking point surrounding Kelder’s arrival has been his origins — and the move to the SPL has raised questions about whether he is being primed for a future with the Saudi Arabian national team.

It is worth noting that the SPL’s roster rule and international eligibility are separate matters: being born in Saudi Arabia does not by itself grant Kelder the right to represent the national team but, under FIFA regulations, birthplace is one of several routes by which a player can become eligible for a country they hold no passport for, alongside residency and family ties.

“My parents each have a slightly different background, but what I learned from them is that everybody is welcome, regardless of race or culture,” Kelder explained.

“That’s why I am really interested in learning about new cultures — after all, I was born in Saudi Arabia but I do not know too much about the culture, having returned to the Netherlands at a very young age.”

Kelder’s grandparents come from Indonesia and Curacao, which means he may have several options when it comes to his international career.

“For me, the most important thing now is that I grow as a player and become the best version of myself,” he said. “It’s really early in my career, so, honestly, I don’t really know yet (which international team to choose).”

Two decades after he was born in Dhahran, Robin Kelder finds himself back where it started, at a club still chasing a return to those 2013 heights, and one he hopes can help shape whatever comes next for him.