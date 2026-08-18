10 adults, 4 children receive lifesaving organ donations

Riyadh: Fourteen people, including four children, have been given a new lease on life thanks to the work of the Saudi Center for Organ Transplantation, which recently coordinated four organ retrieval procedures involving brain-dead donors.

The work was carried out in collaboration with several medical institutions in the Kingdom, including Johns Hopkins Aramco Hospital in Dhahran, Imam Abdulrahman Al-Faisal Hospital in Riyadh, Rafha Central Hospital and King Abdulaziz Hospital in Jeddah.

The procedures included three heart transplants, three liver transplants, two lung transplants and five kidney transplants.

The 14th beneficiary underwent a combined kidney and pancreas transplant, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Dr. Talal Al-Qoufi, the center’s director general, said that the donated organs were allocated in accordance with medical ethics and based on the patients’ medical priorities.

The success of the operation was a result of the cooperation and coordination among various entities, he said. He also praised the efforts of the air medical evacuation department and all of the other medical teams involved.

Al-Qoufi expressed gratitude to the families of the donors and prayed that they be rewarded for their generosity.