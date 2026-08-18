Misk Foundation, UN Youth Office announce establishment of Global Youth NetworK

RIYADH: The Misk Foundation, with the UN Youth Office, announced the creation of the Global Youth Network, SPA reported on Tuesday

The announcement was made in Geneva during the 31st Youth Assembly and coincided with International Youth Day. Young global citizens from more than 80 countries gathered under the theme “Rise. Reimagine. Rebuild: A World for All” to advance actions toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The network will be officially launched during the UN General Assembly in September 2026 in New York City.

The Global Youth Network brings together independent youth-serving organizations from different regions and offers carefully designed pathways that enable young people to participate in policy formulation and decision-making at the global level. The network builds on a partnership between Misk and the UN that began in 2018.

Badr Al-Badr, CEO of the Misk Foundation, said the network will bring youth and decision-makers together to help shape international policies and translate youth visions into practical tools and on-the-ground strategies to address global challenges.

Felipe Paullier, head of the UN Youth Office and assistant secretary-general for youth, said sustainable opportunities for young people will give them real influence in global decision-making, adding that the network will build this infrastructure supported by the partnership between the UN Youth Office and the Misk Foundation.

The network will operate on four pillars: strengthening youth capacities in public policy and representation; opening clear pathways to access UN platforms and global forums; amplifying diverse youth voices and underrepresented groups; and equipping member organizations with tools, data, and shared knowledge.

The network’s membership includes independent organizations focused on serving youth in policy, education, and civic participation, and it aims through its founding members to represent more than 20 million young people worldwide.