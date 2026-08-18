After dark in Taif: Nighttime tourism redraws city’s map

MAKKAH: As the heat of the day recedes, the mountain city of Taif unveils a different side to its tourism scene. The evening hours create a vibrant environment where cool alpine weather, local hospitality and outdoor cafes come together to welcome travelers seeking an escape from the bustle.

Visiting Taif is no longer confined to daylight hours or morning mountain strolls. The nighttime experience has become an increasingly central part of the city’s tourism appeal — especially during summer, when pleasant evening temperatures serve as a primary draw for both residents and domestic visitors.

Mutaib Al-Sofyani, owner of the Al-Shafa Caravans Resort, told Arab News that Taif’s evenings possessed unique qualities that helped set the city apart from other destinations. “Visitors are looking for an integrated experience that goes beyond accommodation to include atmosphere, nature, privacy, and activities after sunset,” he said.

He added that resorts now had a significant opportunity to expand nighttime tourism concepts by offering open-air seating and immersive outdoor hospitality, and said that many guests preferred spending their evenings outdoors as the temperatures dropped.

The Al-Shafa tourism model aims to deliver an experience deeply tied to Taif’s natural identity, giving visitors an authentic alternative to traditional hotel stays, he said, noting that extended evening activity allowed local hospitality businesses to introduce innovative products and services.

Naif Al-Thobaiti, the owner of Bayt Ward Resorts, said that nighttime tourism can serve as a core element in elevating the overall visitor experience, given the city’s natural and cultural assets that allowed activity to stretch well past sunset.

The diversity of evening options ranges from mountain gatherings to culinary offerings and local cultural activities, Al-Thobaiti said, emphasizing that modern travelers wanted to actively engage with the location rather than simply view sights.

Al-Thobaiti added that expanding and organizing nighttime offerings could further boost Taif’s overall appeal and encourage longer guest stays, benefiting the accommodation, dining, transportation, and recreation sectors.

For tour guide Adel Al-Nimri, evenings offer visitors a unique perspective on Taif, particularly as the surrounding mountain ranges grow quieter and more striking after dark.

Al-Nimri noted that a growing number of tourists now specifically ask about evening itineraries. A guide’s role, he explained, has evolved beyond daytime tours to designing comprehensive, day-to-night journeys.

He added that Taif was well-positioned to build a cohesive nighttime tourism product blending nature, culture, food, and entertainment, allowing travelers to connect more closely with the local community.

For visitor Dr. Nada Al-Qurashi, the weather is the primary reason she prefers exploring Taif in the evening. She said the main draw for her was enjoying the outdoors away from the heat, noting that sitting at a mountain view after sunset offered a completely different experience compared to daytime visits.

Al-Qurashi highlighted the city’s variety of evening options, and explained that she frequently moves between restaurants, cafes, resorts, and outdoor lounges, making the night a core part of her trip.

However, she noted that Taif would benefit from an expanded schedule of organized night events tailored to its mountainous terrain and temperate climate, adding that broader offerings would increase the city’s appeal to families, young people, and out-of-town tourists.

As hospitality and entertainment options expand, nighttime tourism is poised to redefine the city’s identity. While Taif has long been celebrated for its rose farms, public parks, and high-altitude peaks, the night itself is becoming a central chapter in its travel story.

From mountain resorts and open-air dining to late-night tours, a new experience is taking shape after sunset — revealing a city whose pulse does not slow when the day ends, but rather begins offering another side of its identity as the sun sets and the mountains cool.