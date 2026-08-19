KSrelief delivers vaccine cold-chain equipment to Yemen

ADEN: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, has handed over vaccine cold-chain equipment to Yemen’s Ministry of Public Health and Population.

The shipment includes 32 solar-powered refrigerators and 12 freezers as part of a project to strengthen the cold-chain system, immunization services and the response to measles outbreaks in the governorates of Aden and Taiz.

Saleh Al-Dhibani, director of KSrelief’s office in Aden, said the initiative reflected Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Yemen’s health sector and strengthening its capacity to provide essential services to children and communities most in need.

He added that the solar-powered refrigerators and freezers will ensure the proper preservation of vaccines at health facilities, particularly in areas facing electricity supply challenges.

Al-Dhibani said the project also included strengthening measles surveillance and building the capacity of technical personnel in early case detection, reporting, epidemiological investigation and sample transportation to support rapid responses and contain outbreaks.

The project will provide measles and rubella vaccination services to 348,282 children, he added.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and relief efforts to ensure the continuity of immunization services in Yemen’s most vulnerable areas, and to help expand access to vaccines and reduce measles infections.