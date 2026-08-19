You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief delivers vaccine cold-chain equipment to Yemen

KSrelief delivers vaccine cold-chain equipment to Yemen

KSrelief delivers vaccine cold-chain equipment to Yemen
The project will provide measles and rubella vaccination services to 348,282 children. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5xy4h

Updated 19 August 2026 16:24
SPA
Follow

KSrelief delivers vaccine cold-chain equipment to Yemen

KSrelief delivers vaccine cold-chain equipment to Yemen
Updated 19 August 2026 16:24
SPA
Follow

ADEN: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, has handed over vaccine cold-chain equipment to Yemen’s Ministry of Public Health and Population.

The shipment includes 32 solar-powered refrigerators and 12 freezers as part of a project to strengthen the cold-chain system, immunization services and the response to measles outbreaks in the governorates of Aden and Taiz.

Saleh Al-Dhibani, director of KSrelief’s office in Aden, said the initiative reflected Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Yemen’s health sector and strengthening its capacity to provide essential services to children and communities most in need.

He added that the solar-powered refrigerators and freezers will ensure the proper preservation of vaccines at health facilities, particularly in areas facing electricity supply challenges.

Al-Dhibani said the project also included strengthening measles surveillance and building the capacity of technical personnel in early case detection, reporting, epidemiological investigation and sample transportation to support rapid responses and contain outbreaks.

The project will provide measles and rubella vaccination services to 348,282 children, he added.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian and relief efforts to ensure the continuity of immunization services in Yemen’s most vulnerable areas, and to help expand access to vaccines and reduce measles infections.

Topics: KSrelief Yemen

Related

KSrelief delivers food, medical aid in 3 countries
Saudi Arabia

KSrelief delivers food, medical aid in 3 countries

KSrelief to rehabilitate 13 schools in Yemen
Saudi Arabia

KSrelief to rehabilitate 13 schools in Yemen

Latest updates

Saudi listed banks’ net loans rise 7% to $865.2bn in Q2

Saudi listed banks’ net loans rise 7% to $865.2bn in Q2

Lebanon says received French invitation to meeting on army support

Lebanon says received French invitation to meeting on army support

How a withdrawal-for-disarmament deal left Lebanon with little leverage

How a withdrawal-for-disarmament deal left Lebanon with little leverage

Saudi Arabia drives Yemen’s recovery with major Q2 development package

Saudi Arabia drives Yemen’s recovery with major Q2 development package

Israel’s campaign to turn Washington against the UN

Israel’s campaign to turn Washington against the UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.