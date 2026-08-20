Israel says Gaza reconstruction hinges on Hamas disarmament as regional trio condemns strikes

LONDON: Israel said on Thursday reconstruction in Gaza cannot begin until Hamas is fully disarmed, as Turkiye, Egypt and Qatar condemned renewed Israeli strikes in the enclave and warned that further escalation could undermine efforts to implement a US-backed peace plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had not agreed to the deployment of international forces in Gaza, despite reports that such a force could form part of efforts to stabilize the enclave.

The comments come as implementation of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza roadmap remains stalled despite what Trump described in late July as a “breakthrough” in negotiations.

Hamas has said it accepts the roadmap but has linked its implementation to an Israeli withdrawal and an end to Israeli attacks. Israel, meanwhile, has insisted that reconstruction cannot begin until Hamas is fully disarmed.

Turkiye, Egypt and Qatar, which have played a central role in mediating between Israel and Hamas, on Thursday condemned recent Israeli strikes and called on Israel to comply with its obligations under the ceasefire agreement.

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“The mediating countries underline that the intensification of Israeli attacks undermines regional and international efforts at a critical juncture,” the three countries said in a joint statement.

They said efforts were underway to implement the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, including a meeting between the Board of Peace and Israeli officials, while describing the negotiations as making “constructive” progress.

The mediators called on the international community and the Board of Peace to take steps to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and prevent further escalation.

The comments came after the Trump administration on Wednesday notified Congress that it plans to provide more than $206 million to support a proposed International Stabilization Force for Gaza, according to Reuters.