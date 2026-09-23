Paris: Frenchman Isack Hadjar will continue to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull for the 2027 Formula One season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his debut year at the team after being promoted following a strong rookie campaign with its junior outfit Racing Bulls in 2025.

Hadjar has missed the last three races with a wrist injury, but still sits eighth in the drivers’ standings with 71 points.

He posted a run of seven consecutive top-six finishes, including a podium in Monaco, before being sidelined.

“There are so many talented people at the factory, and you’re aware of the privilege of driving for such an incredible team alongside a four-time world champion like Max,” Hadjar said in a statement.

“I’ve been able to justify the faith they’ve had in me. I’m constantly looking to listen, learn and push myself further every single day, which only makes me more excited about what lies ahead.”

Hadjar will return to action this weekend at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Partnering Verstappen, who recently extended his contract until 2030, at Red Bull has proved a tough job for several other drivers in recent seasons.

Sergio Perez was dropped after finishing 285 points behind the Dutchman in 2024, while Liam Lawson was axed after just two races last year and replaced by Yuki Tsunoda.

“He (Hadjar) has been superb on and off track, especially considering this is only his second Formula One season, which made extending his contract an easy decision,” said Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies.

“The period since his injury has been a difficult one for Isack, but this extension is a testament to how much we believe in him and we can’t wait to see him back out on track.”