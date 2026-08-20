Saudi Arabia transforms Ehsan charity into independent nonprofit foundation

ALKHOBAR: Saudi Arabia issued two royal orders transforming the national Ehsan charitable platform into an independent nonprofit foundation and appointing its board of trustees, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Under the first order, the platform will become the Ehsan Charitable Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization aimed at strengthening charitable work and connecting donors with beneficiaries.

The foundation will also enable individuals and companies to make donations, and work with government and private-sector entities to improve the efficiency of the Kingdom’s nonprofit sector.

A second royal order appointed the foundation’s board of trustees for a renewable three-year term.

Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi will chair the board, with Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi serving as vice chairman.

Al-Qasabi said the move marked a new stage in Ehsan’s development, giving the organization greater powers and flexibility as Saudi Arabia’s nonprofit sector expands.

He added that the transformation would help Ehsan respond to changes in the sector and advance Vision 2030 objectives to improve its efficiency, and increase its social and economic impact.

Al-Qasabi described the foundation as a national umbrella aimed at enabling charitable giving and ensuring support reaches eligible beneficiaries with high standards of transparency and reliability.

The board also includes Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, president of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority; Emad bin Saleh Al-Kharashi, governor of the General Authority for Awqaf; Abdulrahman bin Ibrahim Al-Ruwaita; Adeeb bin Abdullah Al-Zamil; Princess Nouf bint Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Abdulrahman; Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Khalaf; and Emad bin Abdulqader Al-Muhaidib.

The move marks a new stage for Ehsan, which was established by royal directive in 2021, when the SDAIA was tasked with creating the platform.

Ehsan was designed as a digitally governed system to help ensure donations reach eligible beneficiaries across social, religious, educational, food, housing and healthcare programs.

Over more than five years, the platform has processed more than 440 million donations worth a combined SR17 billion ($4.53 billion), the SPA reported.

For those working within the nonprofit sector, Ehsan’s development has also changed how charitable organizations connect with donors.

Sarah Mohammed, who works at Al-Bir Society, told Arab News that digital platforms such as Ehsan had made charitable giving more accessible and organized.

“Digital platforms such as Ehsan have made it easier for charitable organizations to reach donors through a trusted and organized channel, while giving donors a clearer way to identify different areas of need.”

She said the platform’s transition into an independent foundation could also create new opportunities for charities.

“From the perspective of someone working in the nonprofit sector, greater institutional independence could create more room for Ehsan to develop its services and respond to the changing needs of charities and beneficiaries.”

The new structure will allow the foundation to develop Ehsan’s services, support nonprofit programs and platforms involved in donations, and help coordinate the technical infrastructure used for charitable and development work.