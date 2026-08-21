Cancelo joins Barcelona from Al-Hilal on 3-year-deal

DUBAI: Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo has left Al-Hilal to join FC Barcelona on three-year-deal, the La Liga giants’ official social media accounts reported on Thursday evening.

The Riyadh club terminated the 32-year-old’s contract, allowing him to join the Catalan club on a free transfer.

Al-Hilal loaned Cancelo to Barcelona in January, with the player going on to make 23 appearances and score two goals with three assists.

He helped Barcelona win their 29th La Liga title and reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. In the summer, he played five matches for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup before the team was eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16.