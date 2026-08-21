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Cancelo joins Barcelona from Al-Hilal on 3-year-deal

Cancelo joins Barcelona from Al-Hilal on 3-year-deal
Joao Cancelo awith Barcelona President Joan Laporta after signing a three-year-contract with the reigning Spanish champions on Thursday. (X: @FCBarcelona)
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Updated 21 August 2026 10:22
Ali Khaled
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Cancelo joins Barcelona from Al-Hilal on 3-year-deal

Cancelo joins Barcelona from Al-Hilal on 3-year-deal
  • The Portuguese defender’s contract was terminated by the Riyadh club, allowing him to leave on a free transfer
  • Al-Hilal loaned the player to Barcelona in January, where he helped the Spanish team win La Liga
Updated 21 August 2026 10:22
Ali Khaled
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DUBAI: Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo has left Al-Hilal to join FC Barcelona on three-year-deal, the La Liga giants’ official social media accounts reported on Thursday evening.

The Riyadh club terminated the 32-year-old’s contract, allowing him to join the Catalan club on a free transfer.

Al-Hilal loaned Cancelo to Barcelona in January, with the player going on to make 23 appearances and score two goals with three assists.

He helped Barcelona win their 29th La Liga title and reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. In the summer, he played five matches for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup before the team was eliminated by Spain in the Round of 16.

Topics: Joao Cancelo football Barcelona

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