12,000 athletes expected for 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI: Over 12,000 international athletes are expected to take part in the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship from Nov. 9 to 21.

Preparations are currently underway, with the organizing committee overseeing registration and accreditation before attention turns to competition, warm-up areas, medical services, crowd management, and security.

Fans can expect expanded activities for families and children, alongside new initiatives and interactive experiences. The Fitness District and other features from previous editions will return with further additions.

Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and chairman of the organizing committee, said preparations are at an advanced stage.

“The strong interest in registration shows the global standing of the championship. It also gives us a greater responsibility to continue improving the event and providing the best possible experience for athletes, academies and fans,” he said.

“We are working closely with our partners across all areas, including security and safety, medical services, media operations and the fan experience,” Al-Dhaheri added. “Early planning and close coordination are very important for an event that runs for 13 days.”

He said the competition has grown over “nearly two decades and has become an important event for generations of athletes and academies. It has also played an important role in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as the world capital of jiu-jitsu.”

Mohammed Al-Marzooqi, board member of the federation and vice chairman of the organizing committee, said: “We are working with our partners on new initiatives to improve the experience for athletes and fans.”

He added: “Responsibilities have been assigned, and we have clear processes in place to monitor preparations and make sure all areas are ready.”

The championship begins with the amateur competitions on Nov. 9 and 10, followed by para jiu-jitsu contests on Nov. 10, and the youth competitions from Nov. 11 to 13.

The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival for children runs from Nov. 14 to 16, followed by the masters’ contests on Nov. 17 and 18, and concludes with the professional competitions from Nov. 19 to 21.