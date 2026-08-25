Saudi Arabia welcomes US decision to remove Syria from terrorism list

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Tuesday the United States’ decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry congratulated the Syrian government and people, wishing the country continued security, stability and prosperity.

Saudi Arabia also reaffirmed its support for steps taken by the Syrian government to strengthen security and stability, build state institutions and advance reconstruction and development.

The US on Monday had removed Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism after 47 years.

The US Department of State also revoked its designation of Al-Nusra Front — latterly known as Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) — as a global terrorist organization. The Treasury Department announced corresponding sanctions relief.

“Today’s action will help foster additional investment in Syria to promote political and economic stability,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.