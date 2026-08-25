Riyadh workshop highlights digital services for falcon breeding center licenses

RIYADH: A workshop on licensing mechanisms for falcon breeding centers in Saudi Arabia reviewed the steps for obtaining licenses and the basic requirements for establishing and operating breeding facilities.

Organized by the National Center for Falcons as part of the International Falcon Breeders Auction in Riyadh, the workshop also highlighted electronic services provided by the National Center for Wildlife through the Fitri platform.

Mohammed Al-Mugren, licensing and permits director at the National Center for Wildlife, gave a presentation on the regulatory framework for wildlife breeding centers.

He noted that the regulations focus on responsible breeding, species conservation, protection of genetic diversity, animal welfare standards, and compliance with regulatory controls.

Al-Mugren reviewed the electronic licensing process, which begins with the beneficiary submitting an application through the Fitri platform.

Specialists then review the application and verify that all requirements are met before referring it to the relevant department for final approval. Once approved, the beneficiary pays the applicable fee and receives the license. The review process takes five business days.

The workshop also highlighted the Fitri platform’s performance indicators. More than 531,000 licenses and permits have been issued through the platform, with over 135,000 registered users.

The International Falcon Breeders Auction, which ran until Aug. 25, brought together breeders, falconers and enthusiasts from around the world at the National Center for Falcons headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh.

The event aimed to preserve and promote Saudi Arabia’s falconry heritage while bringing together breeders, buyers, falconers and enthusiasts from around the world.