Makkah hosts tour to help global operators diversify Umrah packages

RIYADH: More than 70 Umrah and travel entities, representing over 3 million pilgrims worldwide, toured Makkah to expand historical and cultural experiences in international Umrah packages.

The Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, in cooperation with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, recently hosted the familiarization tour, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

It aimed to help Umrah companies, overseas agents and travel operators develop more varied programs combining Umrah with curated visits to Makkah’s historical and cultural sites.

The program featured visits to four destinations and four curated experiences, giving participants a firsthand look at content, services and activities that could be incorporated into their itineraries.

The tour also introduced attendees to several sites and landmarks in Makkah, as well as the “Discover Makkah” platform and its role in supporting destination planning.

According to the SPA, organizers said the tour was designed to showcase ways to enhance pilgrims’ experiences by expanding options beyond core rituals.

The goal is to help companies develop programs combining Umrah with historical and cultural exploration, with options tailored to different interests, according to a report.

The tour also facilitated direct engagement between participating companies, destination operators and experience providers, allowing them to explore potential partnerships.

Officials said such coordination could support more competitive products and improve their marketing in international markets.

Initial outcomes included several companies beginning discussions to develop new products and packages linked to the Umrah experience.

As part of the follow-up, participating companies were connected with multilingual Saudi tour guides, expanding options for visitors from different markets and cultural backgrounds.

Organizers said the effort also strengthens the role of national talent in presenting Makkah’s history, culture and sites.

The initiative is part of wider efforts to deepen integration with the Umrah, travel and tourism sectors, and build a partner network capable of developing and marketing products and experiences linked to Makkah.

This aims to diversify options for Umrah pilgrims and strengthen the destination’s presence in programs offered by international companies, the SPA said.