RIYADH: Thirteen civilians in Saudi Arabia were injured after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia, authorities said, as early warning alerts were issued for several cities on Tuesday morning.

The Iran-backed group targeted civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif with ballistic missiles and drones on Monday.

The strikes resulted in “minor to moderate injuries to 13 civilians and damage to 7 houses and two vehicles,” said Major General Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, in a statement issued on social media early on Tuesday.

The Saudi Civil Defense issued a series of alerts for several cities in the west and south of the country, including Abha, Jeddah, Jazan, Taif, Yanbu and AlUla.

“The Terrorist Houthi Militia continues its heinous and deliberate attacks on civilian objects and civilians in the Kingdom,” the statement read.

“The continuation of these deliberate and repeated attacks proves the Terrorist Houthi Militia’s approach and extremist ideology of escalation and targeting civilian objects and civilians.”

The Coalition said its joint forces will deal with the attacks

“responsibly and firmly to protect the sovereignty of the Kingdom, civilian objects, and civilians.”

Last week an attack by the militia left more than 70 people injured, including women and children, in various towns and cities across Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom on Friday temporarily shut down its East-West Pipeline after it was targeted in several drone attacks in the Riyadh and Madinah regions.

Gulf and Muslim organizations condemned the attack on the pipeline, expressing solidarity with the Kingdom.