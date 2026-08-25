Where we are going today: Wahg Al-Dalal 

RIYADH: Finding a salon that offers a good blowout, professional hair coloring and reasonable prices can be a challenge in Riyadh, particularly in the northern neighborhoods where salon prices can quickly add up.

For more than two years, Wahg Al-Dalal hair and beauty center in Al-Malqa has been my go-to salon for everything from a quick blowout before traveling to a full hair-color transformation.

The salon is small, clean and chic, with a strong focus on keeping the space tidy. I appreciate that it feels practical rather than overly extravagant, with the emphasis placed on the quality of the service.

I first visited Wahg Al-Dalal for hair coloring, and the results were one of the reasons I became a regular.

I had my hair dyed from black to blonde, which can be an expensive and sometimes risky process, but the result was beautiful.

The full coloring cost around SR800 ($213), while root coloring costs less, making it a more affordable option for regular maintenance.

That price is particularly reasonable compared to other salons I have tried in Riyadh, where I have been quoted around SR1,500 for similar hair-coloring services.

The staff members are also quick and professional, which is especially convenient when you have somewhere to be. Customers are offered complimentary water and coffee, adding a welcoming touch to the experience.

The owner is also regularly present at the salon and supervises the work, something I appreciate because it gives the service an extra layer of attention.

My favorite service, however, is the blowout. Whenever I am traveling or have a big event, Wahg Al-Dalal is one of my first choices.

I have had countless blowouts there over the past two years, and I have been consistently happy with the results. The service is efficient, and I always leave feeling ready for whatever occasion I have planned.

The main downside is that the salon can get extremely busy. Sometimes it is difficult to secure an appointment, and customers may have to walk in and wait in the seating area. Because the salon is relatively small, the waiting area can feel crowded during busy periods.

They also offer other beauty services, including manicures and pedicures, lash extensions and more, although I have not personally tried these services.

I do like that they use professional brands and products, particularly when it comes to hair treatments and coloring.

Wahg Al-Dalal may not be the largest or most luxurious salon in Riyadh, but for anyone in Al-Malqa looking for a reliable blowout or reasonably priced hair coloring, it is a gem worth trying. Just be prepared to wait if you arrive during peak hours.