Putin, Al-Sharaa discuss Russia-Syria ties, regional developments in phone call

LONDON: Syrian interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral relations and regional developments in a phone call on Wednesday, Syrian media reported.

The leaders explored ways to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest and strengthen relations between their governments, Syria’s state-run SANA news agency said.

Putin reaffirmed Russia’s support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also reiterated Moscow’s opposition to Israeli attacks and what it described as violations of Syrian sovereignty.

The remarks come days after Israel struck the Abu Al-Duhur air base in northern Syria, an operation Damascus condemned as a violation of its sovereignty.

The two presidents also discussed recent regional developments and emphasized the need for continued coordination, consultations and communication between their governments.

They said that stronger Syria-Russia engagement would advance mutual interests and support security and stability in Syria and the wider region.

The call reflects a gradual shift in relations since the fall of longtime Syrian President Bashar Assad on Dec. 8, 2024. Syria’s new government, led by Al-Sharaa, and Russia have moved from an adversarial rupture toward a pragmatic, negotiated partnership.

Damascus has sought Russian economic, diplomatic and security support while pressing Moscow to accept greater Syrian control over its military presence in the country.

Russia sent a senior delegation to Damascus in January 2025 to begin direct engagement with the new authorities. Putin and Al-Sharaa spoke by phone the following month, and Al-Sharaa made his first official visit to Moscow in October 2025.

During that trip, Al-Sharaa told Putin that Syria would honor existing agreements with Russia but that the relationship needed to be redefined around Syrian sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability.

The leaders met again in Moscow in January, when Putin said bilateral relations had made significant progress.

A central issue has been the future of Russia’s Hmeimim air base and Tartus naval facility on Syria’s Mediterranean coast.

In August, Damascus and Moscow announced a memorandum of understanding to convert the facilities into joint Syrian-Russian training and qualification centers.

Under the arrangement, Syria would assume control of Hmeimim’s civilian facilities and the commercial section of Tartus port, while a limited Russian contingent of specialists would remain.

The agreement is framed as a transition rather than a full Russian withdrawal, giving Damascus greater formal control while preserving limited Russian access and influence.