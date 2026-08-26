Riding the wind — how kitesurfing is transforming Makkah’s Al-Shuaiba coast

MAKKAH: Every weekend along the shores of Al-Shuaiba, vivid modern canopy kites catch the thermal winds of the Red Sea, carving sharp arcs across the skyline. Below them, young athletes skim turquoise waters on specialized boards, executing high-speed maneuvers and gravity-defying jumps.

Once a quiet coastal retreat for families escaping Makkah’s urban pace, Al-Shuaiba has become a dynamic hub for one of the world’s fastest-growing water sports.

Kitesurfing — where riders harness wind power via a canopy kite to glide across the water —combines raw physical power with precision mechanics.

Recent advances in safety quick-releases, ergonomic harness designs and aerodynamically refined leading-edge inflatable kites have dramatically lowered the barrier to entry, turning what was once a niche extreme sport into an enticing thrill for Makkah’s young adventure seekers.

Yet mastering the Red Sea requires more than just adrenaline; it demands a deep technical understanding of maritime weather. Before entering the water, riders spend considerable time on the sand assessing wind velocity, tracking direction changes and laying out control lines. Every piece of equipment — from line tension to kite inflation — must be checked to ensure safety and responsive handling once airborne.







Kitesurfing — where riders harness wind power via a canopy kite to glide across the water —combines raw physical power with precision mechanics. (Supplied)



Because propulsion relies entirely on environmental conditions, strict safety protocols are essential. Practitioners must routinely inspect control bars and emergency depower systems.

Experts emphasize that beginners should always train under certified supervision, learning to navigate wind windows while staying clear of swimmer zones, boat channels and turbulent weather.

The scene at Al-Shuaiba highlights a growing shift toward outdoor athleticism among Saudi youth, fostering tighter sporting communities along the Western Coast.

Captain Nasser Al-Qahtani told Arab News that kitesurfing “holds strong potential for growth in the Kingdom, supported by vast coastlines, favorable weather, and sustained wind patterns.”

He said that while the expanding local community has played a vital role in sharing expertise, the next phase must focus on broadening access beyond the limited number of current venues.

He identified coastal locations such as Al-Lith, Rabigh, Umluj, Al-Wajh and Neom as holding exceptional promise for long-term development, saying year-round winds could turn these sites into global hubs for marine sports enthusiasts.

And Captain Majed Al-Harbi told Arab News that “developing dedicated destinations could play a transformative role in advancing Saudi sports tourism.”







As the colorful kites over Al-Shuaiba demonstrate, the appetite for adventure among Saudi Arabia’s youth is already sky-high. (Supplied)



Beyond the economic and tourist appeal, Al-Harbi emphasized the personal development aspect of the sport, with marine athletics offering young people physical challenge, focus, rapid decision-making and a healthy, active lifestyle.

Both experts agree that establishing the Kingdom as a top-tier global kitesurfing hub requires more than just hosting events. It calls for building dedicated infrastructure, supporting local clubs, empowering experienced practitioners, and integrating marine sports into national tourism strategies to highlight Saudi Arabia’s rich coastal geography to the world.

As the colorful kites over Al-Shuaiba demonstrate, the appetite for adventure among Saudi Arabia’s youth is already sky-high. By pairing the Kingdom’s pristine, wind-swept coastlines with strategic investment and specialized facilities, Saudi Arabia is poised to convert its natural marine advantages into a thriving sports culture.

In doing so, the shores of the Red Sea will not only inspire a new generation of homegrown athletes but also firmly establish the Kingdom as a key destination on the marine sports stage.