RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed on Thursday the need for Islamic solidarity amid the challenges facing the region during a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers.
He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause and condemned repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Bin Farhan also expressed support for strengthening the OIC and advancing its role in addressing regional challenges.
Saudi FM stresses Islamic solidarity, support for Palestinian cause
Short Url
https://arab.news/8m5fs
Updated 27 August 2026 16:00
Saudi FM stresses Islamic solidarity, support for Palestinian cause
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed on Thursday the need for Islamic solidarity amid the challenges facing the region during a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers.