Saudi FM stresses Islamic solidarity, support for Palestinian cause

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed on Thursday the need for Islamic solidarity amid the challenges facing the region during a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause and condemned repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Bin Farhan also expressed support for strengthening the OIC and advancing its role in addressing regional challenges.