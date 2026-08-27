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Saudi FM stresses Islamic solidarity, support for Palestinian cause

Saudi FM stresses Islamic solidarity, support for Palestinian cause
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (File/AFP)
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Updated 27 August 2026 16:00
Arab News
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Saudi FM stresses Islamic solidarity, support for Palestinian cause

Saudi FM stresses Islamic solidarity, support for Palestinian cause
Updated 27 August 2026 16:00
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan stressed on Thursday the need for Islamic solidarity amid the challenges facing the region during a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers.
He reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause and condemned repeated incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Bin Farhan also expressed support for strengthening the OIC and advancing its role in addressing regional challenges.

Topics: Palestine

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