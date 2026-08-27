Closing Bell: Saudi main index declines to close at 11,238 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index declined on Thursday, shedding 21.97 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at 11,237.93.

Total trading turnover on the benchmark index reached more than SR5.08 billion ($1.35 billion), with 143 stocks advancing and 115 declining, as more than 250.25 million shares were traded.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 25.87 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 21,797.66, while the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index declined 4.87 points, or 0.32 percent, to close at 1,514.43.

Market movers

The main market’s top performer was Naseej International Trading Co., whose share price rose 9.98 percent to close at SR17.86. Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. ended the session up 5.55 percent at SR11.79, while Nice One Beauty Digital Marketing Co. gained 5.40 percent to SR12.69. Al Rajhi Takaful Co. advanced 5.05 percent to SR57.20.

Conversely, Al Kathiri Holding Co. fell 3.94 percent to end the session at SR1.22, while Allied Cooperative Insurance Group declined 3.77 percent to close at SR8.43. Methanol Chemicals Co. decreased 2.81 percent to close at SR31.10.

Corporate disclosures

Al Moammar Information Systems Co., whose share fell 2.38 percent to SR304, announced that it has renewed and amended a $533.3 million Shariah-compliant bank facility with Al Rajhi Bank, valid until Aug. 31, 2027.

MIS added that the financing will support diverse financing facilities for major and mega projects as well as smaller corporate projects. The facility is secured by promissory notes covering the total facility limit.

Inmar Co. for Real Estate Development and Investment, whose share was unchanged at SR20.94, signed a memorandum of understanding with Al Rajhi Capital to study the establishment of three real estate investment funds with a combined value of SR1 billion.

United Mining Industries Co. reported a 19.2 percent increase in revenue to SR118.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, while net profit fell 8.5 percent to SR9.1 million, according to a filing.

The company attributed the revenue growth to higher export sales and increased sales of gypsum products and cement boards. The profit decline was mainly due to higher cost of revenue, selling and marketing expenses, finance costs and a deferred tax charge, despite the increase in revenue.

MSGA Investment, which declined 0.83 percent to SR6, announced that its subsidiary, MSGA Al-Oula Real Estate Development Co., has signed a non-binding MoU with Riyadh Holding Co. to explore the potential development of a land plot owned by Riyadh Holding in Al Mahdiyah District, Riyadh.

The company said the MoU is valid for one year and has no current financial impact, adding that any material developments will be announced in due course.