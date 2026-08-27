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Saudi Heritage Revival program launched

Saudi Heritage Revival program launched
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Building on the success of previous editions, the program celebrates Saudi craftsmanship by merging traditional artisanal techniques with modern design practices. (SPA)
Saudi Heritage Revival program launched
2 / 2
Building on the success of previous editions, the program celebrates Saudi craftsmanship by merging traditional artisanal techniques with modern design practices. (SPA)
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Updated 27 August 2026 16:46
SPA
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Saudi Heritage Revival program launched

Saudi Heritage Revival program launched
  • The initiative aims to support and enable designers, artisans, and emerging creative talents to reinterpret Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage
Updated 27 August 2026 16:46
SPA
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RIYADH: The Saudi Fashion Commission has launched the third edition of the Saudi Heritage Revival program, titled “Jewelry and Handcrafted Heritage,” in collaboration with Swarovski and Art of Heritage.

The initiative aims to support and enable designers, artisans, and emerging creative talents to reinterpret Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural heritage through contemporary jewelry and accessory design.

Building on the success of previous editions, the program celebrates Saudi craftsmanship by merging traditional artisanal techniques with modern design practices. Participants will have the opportunity to incorporate Swarovski reignited crystals, reflecting a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the preservation of cultural identity.

The competition has been developed to empower local creative talent while encouraging participants to draw inspiration from traditional Saudi crafts and transform them into contemporary designs that resonate with global audiences.

Through a comprehensive educational journey, participants will gain direct access to industry experts, designers, and heritage specialists, equipping them with the technical and creative skills needed to elevate their work.

Topics: Saudi fashion commission

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