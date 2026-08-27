Kingdom eradicates equine disease

RIYADH: The Kingdom received recognition from the World Organisation for Animal Health for its self-declared freedom from dourine, a contagious venereal disease that affects horses and other equids.

The milestone highlights the Kingdom’s focus on animal health, particularly the equine field, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The recognition required a comprehensive assessment submitted by the National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plant Pests and Animal Diseases, known as the Weqaa Center. The assessment is conducted through epidemiological surveillance mechanisms, testing the accuracy of field surveys and precautionary methods across the Kingdom.

Speaking to Arab News, Dr. Mohamed Adel Moussa, a vet from North Paws Veterinary Center in Riyadh, highlighted the importance of the recognition for horse owners and producers in the Kingdom.

“This recognition from WOAH marks a milestone to every equine owner and producer, which will make the international movement and representation of Saudi horses in worldwide events easier,” he said.

It follows a series of achievements by the Kingdom in safeguarding animal health.

Earlier this year, WOAH declared the Kingdom free from equine viral arteritis. This followed previous recognitions that the Kingdom had eradicated other equine illnesses such as glanders, infectious anemia and African horse sickness.

The Weqaa Center continues to promote the animal care community in the Kingdom, Moussa said, adding: “The role Weqaa played in this achievement is massively appreciated by the entire equine community, and it comes as a natural consequence of their comprehensive approach and detailed research of the disease epidemiology.”

The achievement can also be attributed to the Kingdom’s reputable animal care sector, highlighting the efforts of veterinarians and government agencies.