Thundersquall returns to Taif racing for first time since 2024

TAIF: Top-class Thundersquall (GB) is set to have his first outing since running in The Saudi Cup last February when facing a full field of 17 rivals in the $40,000 Alshafa Cup at King Khalid Racecourse on Saturday.

British jockey Danny Tudhope guided the Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz-owned 7-year-old to 11th place behind Forever Young (JPN).

But the son of Dubawi will be reunited with Saudi Arabia star Adel Alfouraidi in this weekend’s 2,000-meter feature after they teamed up to land the Listed King Abdulaziz Racetrack Champion in January.

The outing will be Thundersquall’s first in Taif since a course-and-distance handicap success in September of 2024.

Faal Khair (US) leads the opposite for the White Stable of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz. That contender made a successful return to action in the Alshafa Cup Prep this month, and he bids for a hat trick of wins having also scored in Riyadh in the UK Cup on his final outing of last season.

The Red Stable of Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Abdulaziz field the trio of Alaham (IRE), El-Jabartee (IRE) and Wootton’sun (FR) while owner Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Almalek Alsabah and trainer Abdullah Alsidrani reply on UK import and Alshafa Cup Prep ninth Meblesh (IRE).

Race eight on Saturday is the $40,000 Fillies and Mare Cup for local-bred runners over 1,600 meters and sees 15-time winner Aeadat (KSA) bid to continue her marvelous run for the White Stable after she reappeared with success on Aug. 1.

The 6-year-old had been beaten when last seen in Riyadh in November having won her previous 10 consecutive starts.

White Stable are also represented by another multiple winner in Nowafaa (KSA) with Sheikh Abdullah Homoud Almalek Alsabah’s colors are carried by recent runner-up Misaaeel (KSA).

Eighteen have been declared for the $32,000 Sprint Championship Prep Arabian Horses including old rivals Jade De Faust (FR) and Baseq and Bake (US) who were first and second in a conditions race four weeks ago.

Meanwhile last month’s winner Saloum Al-Khalediah (KSA) heads another full field in the King Khalid Racecourse Championship Prep Arabian Horses.

The $40,000 Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Cup Prep Arabian Horses over 2,000 meters is Friday’s main event with the Mohammed Alnafjan-trained Bint Ghaliat Al-Khalediah (KSA) the class act in the field.

The 8-year-old finished second to the legendary Tilal AI-Khalediah (KSA) over the course and distance last September and reappears after finishing down the field in the Group 1 Al-Mneefah Cup on The Saudi Cup weekend.