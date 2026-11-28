DUBAI: Iran’s flogging of a female singer this week for offending public decency was a display of force by an embattled clerical elite straining to uphold public obedience it once took for granted, Iranian insiders say.

Parastoo Ahmadi, 29, and four members of her production team received 74 lashes each on Monday for a livestreamed performance in a caravanserai near the holy Shiite Muslim city of Qom in which she had bare shoulders, no headscarf and male musicians, defying Iran’s theocratic legal code.

Her punishment — which shocked many Iranians following years of looser enforcement of dress laws — came two years after footage of the concert first appeared online, underscoring the political nature of the decision to flog her, the sources said. “I think the authorities are sending a message of fear through the flogging,” said Saba Robatjazy, a London-based Iranian singer who performs under the stage name Emma and has known Ahmadi since they sang together as children.

AUTHORITIES ARE WARY OF HARD WARTIME WINTER, ANALYST SAYS

The timing, nine months into a war that has ravaged Iran’s economy and nearly a year after nationwide protests, showed the heightened levels of concern in a ruling system determined to suppress any defiance of its rule, the sources said. According to the sources — three officials and two other establishment insiders — the sentence was ‌a warning to potential dissidents ‌and a sop to hard-line supporters of the system whose loyalty is critical to upholding its rule.

However, while ‌the decision was backed by hard-liners within the hierarchy, more moderate officials did not support the move, fearing it would inflame public opinion and prove divisive at a difficult time, one of the people said.

The sources spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity. The Iranian government says its judiciary is independent and such punishments have nothing to do with politics.

Two of the officials said the approaching anniversary of last winter’s protests had heightened concerns that mounting economic grievances worsened by the war could again spill over into anti-government protests that it was a priority to avert. “They know it’s going to be a hard winter. This war might go on for many more months to come, and they do worry about public protests and they sometimes take decisions like this one just to flex muscle,” said Alex Vatanka of the Middle East Institute think tank.

Three of the sources also described what they called growing anger among hard-liners over lax enforcement of dress codes which since the 1979 revolution have required women to cover their hair and wear a long, ‌loose coat over their clothes. Those rules have been routinely ignored across Iran since mass protests in 2022 following ‌the death in custody of a woman who had been detained for breaking them — marking a rare success for a national protest movement in the Islamic Republic.

PUNISHMENT AIMED TO SEND MESSAGE ‌WHILE AVOIDING BACKLASH

However, while President Masoud Pezeshkian has cautioned authorities against pushing back on social and cultural issues through force, hard-line politicians have demanded action against what ‌they see as subversive moral backsliding.

Since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, hard-liners have encouraged their supporters to flood Iran’s streets in defense of the ruling system with rallies and other events aimed at maintaining a public display of unity and denying space to internal dissent.

Supporters of the hard-line faction in Iran, those most fervently anti-Western and inflexible in enforcing the revolution’s writ, remain an influential force, regularly winning more than a tenth of votes in national elections. The role they have played has made it more important to placate them over issues such ‌as public morality, the sources have said, and there have been indications a crackdown may come. Gholamali Haddadadel, a conservative politician and father-in-law of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said on September 9 that wartime conditions were preventing authorities from enforcing dress codes as emphatically as they would like. However, by punishing Ahmadi and her team, the establishment may be seeking a way to reassure hard-liners without risking the public backlash that a nationwide crackdown on women could provoke, said the two insiders.

While the punishment of Ahmadi may temporarily satisfy hard-liners and intimidate opponents, the authorities must contend with an uncomfortable truth: the demands of their most hard-line supporters are increasingly at odds with the changing aspirations of many Iranians.

“I do think that although we cannot see the light right now and how things will go moving forward, but we have always had and we always have faith that better days will come,” Ahmadi’s London-based childhood friend Robatjazy said.

Although she has not been in touch with Ahmadi for months with communications into Iran more difficult since the start of the year, she believes the singer and her team were aware of the risk they were taking by livestreaming their performance, she said. There was no word on their condition or location following the flogging, which she said had not stamped out defiance. “I think that the punishment that they gave Parastoo and her band members is only bringing up more anger from people,” she said.

For hard-liners, not punishing such open defiance of compulsory veiling would mean more than relinquishing control over women’s appearance. It would amount to acknowledging that decades of resistance had forced the Islamic Republic to compromise on one of its founding ideological principles, one of the officials said.

Skylar Thompson, deputy director at Human Rights Activists News Agency, a US-based group, said the punishment was part of a broader push for control.

“The regime has made a clear and concerted effort to continue to police the way women express themselves in public and the way that they move about their daily lives,” she said.