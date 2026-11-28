RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem needs to turn its expanding investment infrastructure into meaningful exits and create new generations of founders to reach its next stage of maturity, according to Phoenix Venture Partners co-founder and CEO Steve Khayat.

Speaking to Arab News, Khayat said the Kingdom has developed a stronger support system for entrepreneurs, with government initiatives, accelerators, talent programs and a broader range of investors reducing barriers to company formation.

The next test, he argued, is whether successful entrepreneurs reinvest their proceeds, launch new businesses and help other founders through capital and operating experience.

A growing number of startups or funding rounds would not, by itself, demonstrate that this cycle had taken hold.

He also pointed to the importance of public investment attracting additional private and international capital, allowing the ecosystem to develop beyond its initial government backing.

Fundraising and portfolio plans

The Abu Dhabi-based venture capital manager is building its own portfolio following the completion of fundraising for Phoenix Venture Partners Innovation Fund.

PVP reported approximately $23 million raised across the fund and dedicated co-investment vehicles, with 42 fund investors across nine jurisdictions.

In its October fundraising announcement, PVP said about 45 percent of the fund’s committed capital remained available for deployment.

It expected its seven-company portfolio to grow to between 15 and 20 businesses, with investment activity continuing through 2027 and potentially into 2028.

PVP’s portfolio includes COFE Tech, the procurement and commerce technology business formerly known as COFE App, which is working toward a potential public listing.

PVP disclosed the investment in October, saying it had been completed earlier in the year and included co-investors such as KSH Investments.

The amount was not disclosed. Khayat joined COFE Tech’s board as PVP’s representative, while his own involvement in backing the business dates to 2018.

PVP said COFE Tech served more than 1,000 clients across 3,000 Gulf outlets. It separately reported that the company had completed a pre-IPO round at a $178 million valuation and was targeting a listing by 2029.

Evidence over effort

For founders seeking investment, Khayat said a costly misconception was treating capital as an objective rather than a means of building the business.

Too much time could be spent refining an investor narrative, arranging introductions and improving presentation materials while customer acquisition, retention and product development received less attention, he said.

“Investors don't fund efforts. We fund evidence,” Khayat said.

He cautioned against assuming that more investor meetings would automatically improve the chances of raising money.

The more important signals came from the business itself, including growth, customer behavior and progress against earlier commitments.

PVP’s investment team, he said, follows companies before they begin their next fundraising process, developing relationships and assessing whether they deliver on the milestones set during earlier rounds.

Fundraising should sit within a company’s wider financial strategy rather than become a standalone event, he added. Building stronger traction could justify spending longer without external capital.

For businesses without revenue, that evidence can come from the product development process: how quickly a team reaches potential customers, gathers feedback and improves what it is building.

The assessment must account for sector differences, Khayat said, noting that hardware development cycles are longer than those of software.

Founders should nevertheless avoid spending months pursuing a perfect product without testing it in the market.

Phoenix Venture Partners co-founder and CEO Steve Khayat

A team’s experience remained relevant, but would not secure investment on its own. He expects investors to demand clearer evidence of customer retention, an understanding of unit economics, efficient use of capital and a credible route to profitability and cash generation.

For frequently used consumer products, he cited the “toothbrush test” — examining how often customers return — while stressing that the measure does not apply to every sector. Founders also need to explain how their economics may change as the business grows, supported by capable finance teams.

Khayat expects competition for investor attention to become increasingly international, requiring Saudi companies to compare themselves with businesses in markets such as the UAE, Singapore, India and the US.

AI and sector opportunities

Artificial intelligence can accelerate that work, but he argued that it should be treated as infrastructure supporting a business rather than a substitute for understanding the problem it is trying to solve.

Founders still need insights drawn from real customer or industry problems. In some cases, straightforward automation may be more useful than a more complicated AI system, he said, adding that companies should use the technology to strengthen employees’ capabilities.

In fintech, PVP led Sav’s $3.5 million pre-series A round, announced in September, alongside co-investors drawn from its fund’s investor base.

Founded by Purvi Munot and Mithil Ajmera, Sav brings financial accounts and money-management services together through a platform using AI and open finance. The financing will support Saudi expansion, product development, AI infrastructure and customer acquisition across the Gulf Cooperation Council.

In healthcare, PVP led a second close within Nabta Health’s ongoing $3 million pre-series A, combining primary and secondary capital. The amount of that closing was not disclosed.

The investment supports Nabta’s commercial expansion and partnerships with employers, insurers and healthcare providers as it develops AI-powered preventive healthcare services.

Khayat is joining its board as PVP’s representative, replacing PVP co-founder Mussaad Al-Razouki.

Khayat also sees opportunities in defense technology, digital infrastructure, logistics and mobility, education, healthcare and the food value chain, including food safety, vertical farming and technologies that extend shelf life.

Defense-related investments can require more intensive operational support and longer localization and procurement processes, he said.

Investors and founders must account for longer holding periods and the funding needed to sustain businesses between rounds.

“I want founders to focus on educating, not just selling,” he said.

His advice to founders preparing a pitch was to explain the market changes creating an opportunity, whether an overlooked inefficiency, a shift in customer behavior, a regulatory development or a technological advance.

The strongest conversations, he added, help investors understand something they did not know about the market and why the underlying opportunity is becoming more compelling.

“Focus relentlessly on solving meaningful problems,” Khayat said. “Build with discipline, and think bigger than your home market.”