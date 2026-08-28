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Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaking at a meeting in Tehran, Iran. (AFP)
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Updated 28 August 2026 13:10
Reuters
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Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions
Updated 28 August 2026 13:10
Reuters
Follow

‌Iran’s Foreign Ministry said all countries were obliged ​to refrain from implementing US sanctions against Tehran, adding that participation in them amounted to complicity in imposing ‌one state’s ‌unlawful ​will ‌on independent ⁠states.
In ​a statement ⁠published on its X account on Friday, the ministry described new US economic measures ⁠as illegal and reprehensible “state ‌terrorism” ‌and a ​crime ‌against humanity, saying they ‌put the health and livelihoods of millions of civilians at serious ‌risk.
It called on the international community ⁠to ⁠uphold the rule of law and said Tehran would use all its capabilities to defend itself against what it called a combined US-Israeli ​military and ​economic assault.

Topics: War in Iran US

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