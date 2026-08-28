Iran presses other countries to refrain from implementing US sanctions

‌Iran’s Foreign Ministry said all countries were obliged ​to refrain from implementing US sanctions against Tehran, adding that participation in them amounted to complicity in imposing ‌one state’s ‌unlawful ​will ‌on independent ⁠states.

In ​a statement ⁠published on its X account on Friday, the ministry described new US economic measures ⁠as illegal and reprehensible “state ‌terrorism” ‌and a ​crime ‌against humanity, saying they ‌put the health and livelihoods of millions of civilians at serious ‌risk.

It called on the international community ⁠to ⁠uphold the rule of law and said Tehran would use all its capabilities to defend itself against what it called a combined US-Israeli ​military and ​economic assault.