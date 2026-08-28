Syria launches ‘first and only’ English-language government media account

LONDON: The Syrian Arab Republic’s Information Ministry has launched an English-language account to “counter disinformation” and present the nation’s position to international audiences.

The account, called Syrian Response, went live on Aug. 24 with an introductory message: “There’s a lot of talk about our country. Until now, one voice was missing.”

It added: “We’re here to engage with you directly, and keep you in the loop about politics, economy, security, and the everyday Syria that rarely makes the headlines.”

The launch comes as President Ahmed Al-Sharaa’s government seeks to rebuild ties with foreign governments, investors and other overseas audiences after years of isolation under the Bashar Assad-led administration.

One of the account’s first posts showed Al-Sharaa thanking US President Donald Trump “and to every friendly and supportive nation that stood by our side.”

It coincides with Washington’s decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism after 47 years, a move the US says lifts the “final major barrier” to private-sector investment and the country’s reintegration into the global economy.

The US State Department said the delisting followed “formal assurances” from Al-Sharaa that Syria would not support acts of international terrorism in the future.

Damascus has said the move would help support economic recovery, reconstruction and stability in Syria and the region.

Syrian Response stated it would publish updates on political, economic and security developments for an English-speaking audience amid what it describes as widespread misinformation online.

Since Assad’s fall, Syrian fact checkers and media monitors have documented waves of false or misleading material, including recycled videos, fabricated claims and content that inflames sectarian tensions.

Damascus and its supporters have accused Assad loyalist networks of circulating disinformation.

The move mirrors a broader trend in which governments, from Kyiv to capitals across the Gulf, run dedicated English-language social media accounts to present their narrative directly to international audiences, bypassing traditional media filters.