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Saudi Arabia and Pakistan seek stronger cooperation in agriculture and food security

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan seek stronger cooperation in agriculture and food security
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Updated 28 August 2026 19:48
Arab News
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Saudi Arabia and Pakistan seek stronger cooperation in agriculture and food security

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan seek stronger cooperation in agriculture and food security
  • Latest talks take place during visit to Pakistan by high-level Saudi delegation led by the minister of environment, water and agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli
Updated 28 August 2026 19:48
Arab News
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RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to enhanced cooperation in agriculture and food security, while also seeking to expand investment and trade ties.

Their latest talks on these issues, as well as irrigation and water systems, took place during a visit to Pakistan by a high-level delegation led by the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli.

Al-Fadhli also met Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, to review bilateral cooperation and explore ways to increase investment in the fields of agriculture and food security, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Another focus of the talks was the expansion of economic ties and identification of investment opportunities that could contribute to increased trade between the two countries.

Al-Fadhli was also present at a review of the joint Saudi-Pakistani Strategic Plan for Agriculture and Food, featuring Pakistan’s ministers of national food security and research, and commerce, as well as representatives of provincial governments.

He also took part in a Saudi-Pakistani Agricultural Business Meeting along with Pakistani ministers of finance and commerce, and representatives of the private sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan

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