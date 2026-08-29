Where We Are Going Today: ‘Good Neighbor’ cafe in Riyadh

Every day, it seems Riyadh’s matcha and cafe scene expands. Good Neighbor is the latest hotspot for weekend cafe hoppers in the capital.

Located in the heart of the bustling Al-Olaya neighborhood, it is the ideal place for someone like me, who enjoys nothing more than an iced matcha and dessert on summer nights.

The spot has gained popularity online for its matcha, coffee, ice-cream sandwiches and crepes, adding a twist to the usual Riyadh cafe menu.

The interior has a Parisian vibe, with soft, delicate colors, blue and navy accents on the cups and walls, and chic, simple tables and artistic pieces throughout, from lamps and paintings to framed artwork.

The ambience is welcoming — “Welcome Home, Neighbor” is printed on the windows. The pastries lining the coffee bar look fresh and inviting.

The drinks menu offers options for both matcha and coffee lovers, including matcha that is lauded for its dark green color, an indication of its quality, as well as ice-drip coffee and other classics.

I opted for the iced matcha latte with coconut milk, which did not disappoint. I paired it with their ice-cream sandwich, which comes with vanilla ice cream and berry compote, giving the dessert a cheesecake-like flavor.

Drinks are priced at around SR25 ($7) at most, with an extra SR4 for plant-based milk alternatives.

Good Neighbor is a great option for anyone living in southern Riyadh looking to enjoy delicious cafe fare in a pleasant environment. For those living in the north, however, it might be too far, particularly given the limited seating.

