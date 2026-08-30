Ethiopia’s Addisu Gobena storms to a Sydney Marathon record

SYDNEY: Ethiopia’s Addisu Gobena surged to a record-breaking victory in the men’s race at the Sydney Marathon on Sunday.

In perfect conditions, Gobena won the hotly contested men’s race in two hours four minutes and 42 seconds more than a minute and a half quicker than the previous record on the hilly harborside course which attracted 40,000 competitors from around the world.

The 21-year-old Ethiopian, who was a javelin thrower until 2023, broke away with compatriot Chimdessa Debele Gudeta from the lead pack of six runners inside the final two kilometers and then surged ahead on the downhill finish to the Sydney Opera House to win by four seconds.

Gobena, who finished second behind Hailemaryam Kiros last year, celebrated by punching the air after crossing the finish line.

“I am very happy. Last year I came second, I learnt from my mistake, and I went back home and I worked on my mistake to perform and break the record today,” said Gobena through an interpreter.







Ethiopia’s Addisu Gobena crosses the finish line to win the Sydney Marathon in Sydney, Australia on August 30, 2026. (Reuters/Hollie Adams)



Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana was third in 2:04:57.

The top seven finishers, including Kiros, were all inside Kiros’ record time of 2:06:06 set in last year’s race.

It was the Sydney Marathon’s second year as a major, a list of elite events that includes New York, London, Berlin, Boston, Tokyo and Chicago.

Jepchirchir wins fourth major

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya broke the women’s field early and raced away to win by more than three minutes as she claimed her fourth marathon major.

Jepchirchir crossed the line in a time of 2:18:31, nine seconds behind Dutch multi-distance star Sidan Hassan’s mark set in last year’s event.







Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir crosses the finish line to win the Women’s Sydney Marathon on August 30, 2026. (Reuters/Hollie Adams)





The Kenyan has now added the Sydney title to her wins in Boston, New York and London.

Compatriot Irene Cheptai was second in 2:22:11, with Shure Demise Ware of Ethiopia another 22 seconds behind in third.

Medal mishap

The event was hit by an embarrassing medal mix-up, with a design error resulting in Munich’s Allianz Arena being etched onto medals instead of Sydney’s Allianz Stadium.

Organizers acknowledged the mistake, which incorrectly depicted a landmark in Germany on medals intended to feature a Sydney landmark.

Romanchuk, Schar win wheelchair events

Daniel Romanchuk of the United States smashed the course record in taking his first Sydney Marathon men’s title, as the wheelchair events took place in tandem with the runners

The 28-year-old, who won bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020, was never threatened as he bested the field early in the race and crossed the line in 1:26:50, more than 30 seconds better than the previous mark.







Daniel Romanchuk of the UUS crosses the finish line at the Opera House to win the men’s wheelchair at the Sydney Marathon on Aug. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)



“I wasn’t sure what to expect throughout … I decided to put in a test surge and see what response I got, and I just decided I made a little bit of space, I’ll see if I can hold it, and I was able to hold it,” Romanchuk said.

Britain’s David Weir was second at 1:31:33, with Luo Zingchuan of China two seconds further back in third.

Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won the women’s event also in a record time of 1:42:04.

Eden Rainbow-Cooper of Britain was second over five minutes behind Schar, with Tatyana McFadden of the United States in third.

“I haven’t had the best start to the season. I’m getting older, and it’s getting harder, and this is really surprising, and I’m really emotional,” Schar said about her margin of victory.







Switzerland’s Manuela Schar reacts as she crosses the finish line to win the Women’s wheelchair category of the 2026 Sydney Marathon on August 30, 2026. (David Gray / AFP)





